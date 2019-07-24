A Night on the Town to be Friday
A Night On the Town, an event to raise awareness of homelessness and to raise money for the Murray-Calloway County Homeless Coalition will begin at 5 p.m. Friday, July 26, on the court square. Twenty-six box dwellers will spend eight hours in a box on the square and are currently collecting sponsorship donations. Food options will be available with proceeds going to the coalition. This family-friendly event will include kid’s awareness activities from 5-8 p.m., a silent auction and cornhole tournament, a homemade cake auction at 7 p.m. and the movie, “Beyond the Blackboard,” will be shown at 8 p.m. Donuts for all will be served at 10 p.m.
Back to School Block Party planned
The Back to School Block Party, sponsored by the Murray and Calloway County Family Resource Youth Service Centers, will be from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Glendale Road Church of Christ. There will be a bounce house and games, free haircuts, free snacks and free school supplies. This is for all children entering K-12th grade at Calloway County or Murray Independent schools.
MAG seeks entries for photo exhibit
The Murray Art Guild Art Center is calling for entries for the upcoming regional, juried photography exhibit “Proofs.” Prizes will be presented for various categories, including a youth division. All photographers are welcome to enter. The deadline is Aug. 1. For more information, visit the website at www.murrayartguild.org.
Bazzell Cemetery to hold annual meeting
Bazzell Cemetery will hold its annual meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27. Donations are needed for the upkeep of the cemetery and may be given the day of the meeting. Donations may also be mailed to Willis Sanders, 8224 KY 121 N, Murray, KY 42071.
Back to School event planned
A Back to School Bash and Clothing Give-A-Way with free food will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Greater Hope Baptist Church at 711 River Road. School supplies and gently used clothing are being accepted now. For more information, contact Rosa Hudspeth at 270-227-4852 or Stephanie Rutledge-Payne at 270-978-2076.
American Legion Post 73 will meet
American Legion Post 73 of Murray will meet Thursday, July 25, at the American Legion Veterans’ Hall at 310 Bee Creek Drive. Food and fellowship will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the business meeting is at 7 p.m. All veterans are invited to attend.
Good Life plans trip
The Murray Bank Good Life will travel to Williamstown Oct. 28-29 to visit the life-size replica of Noah’s Ark and the Creation Museum in Petersburg. The Ark is the largest timber-frame structure in the world. The Creation Museum is a 70,000-square-foot “walk through history” museum. Overnight lodging and four meals are included. For more information, contact Brenda Sykes at bsykes@themurraybank.com, or call 270-767-4252.
Mt. Pleasant Cemetery to meet
The Mt. Pleasant Cemetery Association will hold its annual meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at the cemetery on Claytontown Road. Those interested in the upkeep of the cemetery are urged to attend.
Fall soccer registration now online
Registration for fall soccer is now open and must be done online at mccsaky.kysoccerlive.net. Registration will be open until Aug. 1.
Hicks Cemetery to hold annual meeting
The Hicks Cemetery Annual Meeting will be from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, July 27. Donations are needed for the upkeep of the cemetery and may be brought that day or mailed to Gary Farris, 498 Farris Road, Murray, KY 42071, or Owen Garrison, 327 Scott Fitts Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Compassionate Friends will meet
The Compassionate Friends support group will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, in the Jan and Kay Dalton Conference Room on the first floor of the North Tower of the Murray-Calloway County Hospital. This support group meets for the encouragement of bereaved parents who have lost children as a result of accident, illness or tragedy, regardless of their child’s age. For more information, call Hilda Bennett at 731-498-8324 or Chaplain Kerry Lambert at 270-762-1274.
