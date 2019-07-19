MAG seeks entries for photo contest
The Murray Art Guild Art Center is calling for entries for the upcoming regional, juried photography exhibit “Proofs.” Prizes will be presented for various categories, including a youth division. All photographers are welcome to enter. The deadline is Aug. 1. For more information, visit the website at www.murrayartguild.org.
JPHS meets Saturday
The Jackson Purchase Historical Society will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Benton Branch of the Marshall County Library at 1003 Poplar St. Berry Craig will be the speaker. For more information, visit www.jacksonpurchasehistory.org or call Bill Mulligan at 270-519-0038.
ADA celebration to be at MCC Park
A celebration of the Americans with Disability Act, sponsored by the Center for Accessible Living, will be Wednesday, July 24, at the Murray-Calloway County Central Park. At 10 a.m. a proclamation will be signed and immediately following will be a ribbon-cutting for phase two of the accessible playground. Both events will be at the Dot and Jimmy Rickman Accessible Playground. The celebration will continue with a picnic at 11 a.m. at the Bailey Pavilion. Food will be provided. All community members are invited to attend.
Breast Cancer Group meets Tuesday
The Breast Cancer Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Cracker Barrel. For more information, contact Evelyn Wallis at 270-489-2462.
MHS Class of 1999 to hold reunion
The Murray High School Class of 1999 will hold its 20-year reunion at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Tap 216. The price is $25 and can be paid at the door. Heavy appetizers will be served and a cash bar will be available. All classmates, spouses and significant others are encouraged to attend.
Annual meeting of Mt. Zion Cemetery
The annual meeting of the Mt. Zion Cemetery will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 20. All those interested in the upkeep of the cemetery are urged to attend. For donations, send to Sabrina Karraker, 1014 Crossland Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Murray Electric Board will meet
The Murray Electric Board will meet at 4 p.m. Monday, July 22, in the Carroll Conference Room at 205 N. Fourth St.
Back to School Block Party planned
The Back to School Block Party, sponsored by the Murray and Calloway County Family Resource Youth Service Centers, will be from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Glendale Road Church of Christ. There will be a bounce house and games, free haircuts, free snacks and free school supplies. This is for all children entering K-12th grade at Calloway County or Murray Independent schools.
Golf scramble to be Aug. 9
The David Harrington Memorial Golf Scramble will be Friday, Aug. 9, at the Miller Memorial Golf Course. Registration and lunch will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the shotgun start is at 1 p.m. Cost is $200 per team/$50 per person, and the signup deadline is Friday, July 26. There is a 20-team limit. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit Trust for Life to support organ donor awareness. Contact Tom Grantz at 270-753-2714 to register.
New Concord neighborhood to meet
The New Concord Neighborhood Watch will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, July 22, at the New Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. Bill Marcum with Make A Difference Day will be the guest speaker. The community is encouraged to attend.
Family history program to be offered
Historian and museum director Penny Baucum Fields will share her expertise and advise as she speaks on issues involved in preserving one’s family history at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Lexie Bush Convention Center in Cadiz. The presentation is free and open to the public.
Back to School event planned
A Back to School Bash and Clothing Give-A-Way with free food will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Greater Hope Baptist Church at 711 River Road. School supplies and gently used clothing are being accepted now. For more information, contact Rosa Hudspeth at 270-227-4852 or Stephanie Rutledge-Payne at 270-978-2076.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Diana at 270-227-0951 or Belinda at 270-293-5100.
Stroke/brain injury group meets Monday
The Murray Stroke/Brain Injury Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, July 22, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Center for Health and Wellness Classroom. Mark McLemore, executive director of the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center, will be the speaker. For more information, contact Cheryl Crouch at 270-293-9442 or email cherylscrouch@yahoo.com.
Angels Attic seeks items
The Angels Attic Thrift Shop at 972 Chestnut St. is in need of items as it continues to provide funding for Angels Community Clinic and the Gentry House and provide assistance to other local agencies. Specific needs are clothing for all ages, furniture, appliances, household items and toys. Items can be received Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or call 270-762-0505 for pick-up.
Music friends to meet Sunday
The Four Rivers Music Friends will meet from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, July 21, in the activity room of Brookdale Murray. Those interested in learning to play or enjoy listening to music are invited to attend.
