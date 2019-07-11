Writers Support Group meets Saturday
The Murray Writers Support Group will meet Saturday, July 13, at Brookdale of Murray. A meet-and-greet will be at 12:30 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 1 p.m. Meetings are open to anyone interested in writing, both published authors and beginners. For more information, contact Dr. Ken Tucker at 270-753-6886 or email at ken@kyken.com.
CC Conservation Board will meet
The Calloway County Conservation Board of Directors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 15, at the Conservation Office, 88 Robertson Road South. For questions, call 270-873-3070.
Singin’ on the Square to be Friday
Singin’ on the Square will be at 6 p.m. Friday, July 12, in downtown Murray. The event is free and the public is invited to attend.
Trigg County HS plans alumni picnic
The Trigg County High School Alumni Picnic will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31. A potluck meal will be served with meat and drinks provided. The Class of 1969 will be honored. All graduates of Trigg County High School are invited to attend.
MarketPlace seeks vendors
The first Murray Woman’s Club MarketPlace will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in downtown Murray. This is a market for vendors selling fine arts, crafts, food, and will also include retail merchants. The market will be located around the court square and space will be available on a first-come, first-served basis once fees have been paid. The deadline for vendors is Sept. 3. For more information on vendor space and cost, call Linda Scott at 270-753-7944 or email lscott187@gmail.com.
Community breakfast planned
Kirksey United Methodist Church will host a community breakfast from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, July 13. A traditional breakfast of bacon, sausage, gravy, eggs and biscuits will be served. Donations will be accepted with proceeds going to local charities. All are welcome.
Park Board meets Monday
The Murray-Calloway County Park Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, July 15, at the Miller Courthouse Annex. The public is welcome to attend.
CCHS Class of 1979 to hold reunion
The Calloway County High School Class of 1979 will hold its reunion from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the WoodmenLife Building at 330 C.C. Lowry Drive. Dress attire is casual and cost is $30 per classmate or $50 per couple. Make checks payable to Kim Phillips with full name and name of guest, mailing address, email address and home/cell number. Deadline for receipt of check and information will be Friday, Aug. 16. Send information and check to Kim Starks Phillips, 1164 Phillips Drive, Hazel, KY 42049. For additional information, contact Rose Elder at roseelder1961@gmail.com or call 270-293-9269.
Knit Wits meet Friday
The Knit Wits will meet at 1 p.m. every Friday in the library of the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Knitters and crocheters of all levels are welcome. For more information, call 270-753-0929.
WATCH needs aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
Reformers Unanimous will meet
Reformers Unanimous, a Bible-based addiction program, meets at 7 p.m. every Friday at Eastwood Baptist Church at 2191 KY 94 East. For more information, call 270-753-1834.
Cemetery seeks donations
The Old Ledbetter Cemetery, next to the Ledbetter Baptist Church, is in need of donations for upkeep of the cemetery. Donations may be sent to Old Ledbetter Cemetery, c/o Mary Ann Boyd McManus, 1605 Tabard Dr., Murray, KY 42071.
AA meetings available
Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women with the purpose to help others to recover from the pain and suffering of alcoholism. There are meetings in Murray seven days a week, midday and evenings. For more information, call 270-535-4111, 270-799-1065 or 270-226-3971 or visit www.wkintergroup.org.
