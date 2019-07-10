Singin’ on the Square to be Friday
Singin’ on the Square will be at 6 p.m. Friday, July 12, in downtown Murray. The event is free and the public is invited to attend.
Trigg County HS plans alumni picnic
The Trigg County High School Alumni Picnic will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31. A potluck meal will be served with meat and drinks provided. The Class of 1969 will be honored. All graduates of Trigg County High School are invited to attend.
Kentucky Lake Flotilla to meet Thursday
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary’s Kentucky Lake Flotilla will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11. at the Weaks Center, second floor. The meeting is a week later due to the Fourth of July holiday. An informal Dutch-treat meal will be at 5 p.m. At Mugsy’s on the court square. The meetings are open to the public and interested boaters are invited to attend. For more information, contact Flotilla Commander Merle Probasco at 270-354-5123, or vice commander Mary Husfield at 270-354-9966.
Alzheimer’s Caregivers’ Group will meet
The Alzheimer’s Caregivers’ Support Group will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 11, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center Kelleher Room. Light refreshments will be served. For information, call 270-762-1224.
Need Line updates items needed
Need Line has issued an updated request for items needed. They include mustard, potatoes, tea bags, bread, saltine crackers, pancake mix, pancake syrup, catsup, onions, Kool Aid, buns, peanut butter, pickle relish, pork and beans, sugar, Jiffy Mix, eggs, margarine, fresh fruit, fresh vegetables, ground beef, hot dogs and chicken. Personal hygiene items are extremely low and needed are toilet paper, dish liquid, laundry detergent, soap, plastic storage bags (1- and 2-gallon sizes), and hotel or travel-size shampoo, lotions and soap. Large brown bags are also requested. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Need Line is a United Way agency. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
ALS Support Group meets Thursday
The Murray ALS Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday July 11, in the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Dalton Conference Room. The KY ALS Association members will be the guest speakers for the meeting and will speak about what the KY ALS has to offer to patients and families. For more information, contact Mitzi Cathey at 270-293-1748.
Dexter-Almo Water District will meet
The Dexter-Almo Heights Water District Board will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at the water office at 351 Almo Road in Almo.
MarketPlace seeks vendors
The first Murray Woman’s Club MarketPlace will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in downtown Murray. This is a market for vendors selling fine arts, crafts, food, and will also include retail merchants. The market will be located around the court square and space will be available on a first-come, first-served basis once fees have been paid. The deadline for vendors is Sept. 3. For more information on vendor space and cost, call Linda Scott at 270-753-7944 or email lscott187@gmail.com.
VFW Post 6291 to meet Thursday
VFW Post 6291 will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at the National Guard Armory. For more information, call David Wilson at 770-841-2780.
Ladies Auxiliary VFW meeting planned
Ladies VFW Post 6291 will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at the National Guard Armory. An informal meeting with the VFW Post 6291 will be at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Loretta Barrow at 270-489-2436.
Community breakfast planned
Kirksey United Methodist Church will host a community breakfast from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, July 13. A traditional breakfast of bacon, sausage, gravy, eggs and biscuits will be served. Donations will be accepted with proceeds going to local charities. All are welcome.
Al-Anon Support Group meets Thursday
An Al-Anon Support Group meets at 6 p.m. each Thursday, at the Southside Shopping Center, Suite J. For more information, call Barb at 270-978-1954.
