Free clothing give-a-way to be held
The Help House at Murray First United Methodist Church will host a free clothing give-a-way from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, June 12, and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 13, at 503 Maple St. Parking is in the back of the church and entrance will be through the gymnasium. The clothing is primarily for children, but there will be some adult sizes and some household items. Masks and social distancing will be enforced with masks provided for those who do not have one.
American Legion to observe Flag Day
American Legion Post 73 of Murray will conduct a flag retirement ceremony at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 14, Flag Day, at the Veterans’ Hall at 310 Bee Creek Drive. The legion will accept unserviceable flags from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 13. There are also mailbox depository containers for flags located on the south side of the American Legion Post 73 building, in addition, the Calloway County Courthouse and Boone’s Laundry also accepts worn flags. This year’s ceremony will not be available to the public due to the coronavirus, but the Legion plans to have a full public service on Flag Day next year.
Park Board meets Monday
The Murray-Calloway County Park Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 15, on the deck of Playhouse in the Park. This meeting will not be streamed on social media. The public is welcome to attend as there should be enough room at the location for social distancing.
Elder Abuse Awareness Day
June 15 is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day which is a day that provides opportunities for communities to promote awareness of abuse and neglect of older persons. Sara Dodd, Purchase District Long Term Care ombudsman, said anonymous reports may be needed and she urges everyone to check on their elderly neighbors. For concerns about elder care, call Dodd at 270-247-7171.
CCPL announces tentative opening plans
Tentative plans for the opening of the Calloway County Public Library will be on or before Monday, June 15, with limited services. Updates will be posted on the CCPL website at callowaycountylibrary.org and its Facebook page. CCPL will continue to follow the directives from the Governor’s office and local health officials and will adjust reopening plans as directed. The curbside hours will be expanded during the week of June 8. For questions, call 270-753-2288 or email contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org.
CC Conservation Board to meet
The Calloway County Conservation Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, June 15, in the parking lot of the Conservation Office at 88 Robertson Road South. For questions, call 270-873-3070.
NOW to sponsor suffragette contest
The local chapter of the National Organization for Women (NOW) will sponsor a suffragette video contest to honor the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th amendment. Students entering grades 6 through 12 and living in western Kentucky counties will have an opportunity to showcase their research skills and video presence with a 3-5 minute presentation of a famous suffragette or event from that historical era. Costumes are encouraged but not required. Videos will be judged on content and creativity and must include reliable sources. Cash prizes will be awarded for first place, $100; second, $75; third, $50 and $25 for honorable mentions. The deadline is Aug. 7. Winners will be announced Aug. 10 and videos will be available on the organization’s website and social media. For more information, visit www.westkynow.org/suffragette-video-contest or contact West KY NOW at westkynow@gmail.com.
MHS SBDM Council will meet
The Murray High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, via Google Meet. Anyone wishing to attend the virtual meeting may contact MHS at 270-753-5202 prior to the meeting time for the link to join.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.