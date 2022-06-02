Alzheimer’s Golf Tournament planned
The Second Annual Alzheimer’s Golf Tournament will be Friday, June 10, at the Murray Country Club. Check-in begins at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. The four-person format is $200 per team. To enter, call or sign up at the MCC Pro Shop, 270-753-9430. All proceeds will go to the Alzheimer’s Association.
MCC Senior Citizens Center offers trip
The Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center presents Pigeon Forge and Smoky Mountains Show Trip, Monday - Friday, Sept. 26-30. The trip will depart from the CC Senior Citizens Center at 8 a.m. For information and reservations, contact Dacia Barger at 270-753-0929.
Huldy’s Museum to hold open house
In honor of Memorial Day, D-Day and the 77th anniversary of the end of World War II, there will be an open house at Huldy’s World War II & 1940s’ Museum at Roses’ Reliquary, 2112 Darby Dan Drive from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4. The museum features one classic antique automobile, a working air raid siren, pictures, magazines, newspapers, models, books and artifacts from World War II and the 1940s, plus a few artifacts from the Civil War, Spanish-American War and World War I.
Workshops in art or writing planned
The West KY National Organization for Women, the Kentucky Arts Council, Three Oaks Community Center and the Murray Art Guild will present a community workshops series, “Portraits, Prose & Potluck,” in support of creative aging and lifelong learning. Constance Alexander and Debi Henry Danielson will lead four separate workshops in either writing or art collage at the Three Oaks Community Center in Almo, hosted by Dr. Risa Perry. Inspired by portraits, participants will create a body of work to exhibit and celebrate with a potluck. Workshops will be held each Saturday in June, from 2-3:30 p.m., and they are free to participants. For more information, or to sign up, call the MAG at 270-753-4059, Dr. Perry at 270-978-5032, or visit murrayartguild.org.
Singers needed for Freedom Fest Chorale
The Murray State University Town and Gown Chorale invites all area singers to lift up their voices in celebration of the American Independence as part of Murray Freedom Fest. The Freedom Fest Chorale will rehearse on Mondays at 6:30 p.m. beginning June 6, in Room 314 of the Price Doyle Fine Arts Building on the campus of Murray State University. The chorale will perform during the Town and Gown Freedom Fest Concert on July 4 with the Town and Gown Community Band. The chorale will be conducted by Dr. Bradley Almquist, Murray State director of choral activities. For questions, call 270-809-4288.
CCFPD Board to meet June 6
The Calloway County Fire Protection District Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 6, at Station #1, East Sycamore Street.
SO Softball sign-up to be held
Special Olympics softball sign-up will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, June 6, at 3665 Kirksey Road. All skill levels are welcome and participation is free. For more information, call Laura Miller at 270-293-9054 or email Lmiller@soky.org.
CCHS SBDM Council will meet
The Calloway County High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, in the CCHS Library/Media Center.
MAG announces June art exhibit
The MAG Community Art Center announces its June MAG Gallery art installation, “Let Sleeping Truths Lie,” by local artist Lu Colby. The public is invited to attend the opening of this exhibit from 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 3. The exhibit will run from June 1-25, and may be viewed during normal MAG business hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday; and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. For more information on MAG programming and events, visit murrayartguild.org.
McDaniel Cemetery to hold meeting
The McDaniel Cemetery annual meeting will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at the cemetery building on McDaniel Cemetery road in Dexter. Donations for the upkeep of the cemetery may be paid at the meeting or mailed to Pam Collins, 267 Meadow Green Circle, Murray, KY 42071. For questions, call Patricia Lassiter at 270-293-0284.
Hazard Mitigation Meeting planned
The Purchase Area Development District will host the Calloway County Emergency Management, the city of Hazel and the city of Murray, for the first local Hazard Mitigation Meeting at 1 p.m. Monday, June 6, at 201 S. 4th St. in Murray. For questions, call 270-251-6183.
Dexter-Almo Water Board will meet
The Dexter-Almo Water District will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 7. The meeting will be a video teleconference with the primary location at the District Office at 351 Almo Road in Almo. Members of the public may attend the meeting at this location and will be able to view all members of the board participating in the meeting.
Seniors/Veterans Luncheon to be held
The annual Seniors and Veterans Luncheon, sponsored by the Hazel Woman’s Club, will be Saturday, June 11, at the Hazel Community Center. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and lunch will be served at noon. All senior citizens and veterans are invited to attend.
Dog & Puppy Obedience classes offered
The Humane Society of Calloway County’s Dog & Puppy Obedience classes will begin Thursday, June 9, for dogs, and Monday, June 20, for puppies. Classes meet at 6 p.m. for seven weeks for puppy class and eight weeks for dogs. The fee is $80. Contact the Humane Society at humanesociety@murray-ky.net, or call 270-759-1884. Pre-registration is required.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
