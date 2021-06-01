MWC Kappa Dept. will meet Tuesday
The Kappa Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, at Tom’s Grille.
Need Line openings for CSFP program
Need Line has openings for the Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP). Those interested can call Need Line at 270-753-6333 Tuesday through Friday. Information needed is birth date - you must be 60 or older - income eligible and provide the number of people living in your household. When you are on the once-a month program, food items to be received include milk, cheese, meat, vegetables, fruit, cereal, pasta or rice and more.
CCHS SBDM Council will meet June 9
The Calloway County High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, in the CCHS Library/Media Center.
McDaniel Cemetery to hold meeting
The McDaniel Cemetery annual business meeting will be from 1-2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 6, at the cemetery pavilion. Donations may be sent to Pam Collins, 267 Meadow Green Circle, Murray, KY 42071.
MWC Garden Dept. to meet Thursday
The Garden Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at Rolling Hills Nursery. Rob Stanfa will present a program on hydrangeas. Following the program, members will return to the clubhouse for refreshments and a meeting. The hostesses will be Debbie Bell, Judy Payne and Pam Seward.
FBC Library open and activities planned
First Baptist Church Library is now open to the public. Available for check out are Christian fiction and non-fiction books, books for youth and children and Bible Study kits for adults and youth. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Children are invited to Kid’s Fun Day beginnning Thursday, June 3. For girls, a Princess Tea Party will be from 10 a.m. until noon. For boys, a Brave Knights Party will be from 1-3 p.m. Both are at the Family Life Center. Sign up is at fbcmurray.org/kids. Beginning Tuesday, June 15, there will be a Preschool Story Hour in the FBC Library from 1-2 p.m. Additionally, on Tuesdays there will be a Kid’s Book Club for school-age children from 2-3 p.m. Both will take place each Tuesday through July 27. For more information, call the church library at 270-753-1282.
Cemetery seeks donations
Kirksey Baptist Church Cemetery is in need of donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. Donations may be mailed to Kirksey Baptist Church Cemetery, c/o W.A. Erwin, 301 Backusburg Road, Kirksey, KY 42054.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.