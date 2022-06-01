MCC Senior Citizens Center offers trip
The Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center presents Pigeon Forge and Smoky Mountains Show Trip, Monday - Friday, Sept. 26-30. The trip will depart from the CC Senior Citizens Center at 8 a.m. For information and reservations, contact Dacia Barger at 270-753-0929.
Huldy’s Museum to hold open house
In honor of Memorial Day, D-Day and the 77th anniversary of the end of World War II, there will be an open house at Huldy’s World War II & 1940s’ Museum at Roses’ Reliquary, 2112 Darby Dan Drive from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4. The museum features one classic antique automobile, a working air raid siren, pictures, magazines, newspapers, models, books and artifacts from World War II and the 1940s, plus a few artifacts from the Civil War, Spanish-American War and World War I.
Workshops in art or writing planned
The West KY National Organization for Women, the Kentucky Arts Council, Three Oaks Community Center and the Murray Art Guild will present a community workshops series, “Portraits, Prose & Potluck,” in support of creative aging and lifelong learning. Constance Alexander and Debi Henry Danielson will lead four separate workshops in either writing or art collage at the Three Oaks Community Center in Almo, hosted by Dr. Risa Perry. Inspired by portraits, participants will create a body of work to exhibit and celebrate with a potluck. Workshops will be held each Saturday in June, from 2-3:30 p.m., and they are free to participants. For more information, or to sign up, call the MAG at 270-753-4059, Dr. Perry at 270-978-5032, or visit murrayartguild.org.
Singers needed for Freedom Fest Chorale
The Murray State University Town and Gown Chorale invites all area singers to lift up their voices in celebration of the American Independence as part of Murray Freedom Fest. The Freedom Fest Chorale will rehearse on Mondays at 6:30 p.m. beginning June 6, in Room 314 of the Price Doyle Fine Arts Building on the campus of Murray State University. The chorale will perform during the Town and Gown Freedom Fest Concert on July 4 with the Town and Gown Community Band. The chorale will be conducted by Dr. Bradley Almquist, Murray State director of choral activities. For questions, call 270-809-4288.
Golf scramble to be held
The Murray Youth Swim Team (MYST) is sponsoring a four-person golf scramble on Saturday, June 4, at the Miller Memorial Golf Course. Entry fee is $240 per team and lunch will be catered. Register at the Miller Pro Shop or contact Tommy Atkins at thekidzemail18@gmail.com.
Summer Activity Bag Pickup announced
The Murray Independent School District will hold a Summer Activity Bag Pickup every Wednesday in June (June 1-29), from 12:30-1 p.m. (Please do not line up before 12:15 p.m.), at Murray Middle School. For more information, contact Morgan Carman at 270-759-9592.
CCFPD Board to meet June 6
The Calloway County Fire Protection District Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 6, at Station #1, East Sycamore Street.
SO Softball sign-up to be held
Special Olympics softball sign-up will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, June 6, at 3665 Kirksey Road. All skill levels are welcome and participation is free. For more information, call Laura Miller at 270-293-9054 or email Lmiller@soky.org.
CCHS SBDM Council will meet
The Calloway County High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, in the CCHS Library/Media Center.
MAG announces June art exhibit
The MAG Community Art Center announces its June MAG Gallery art installation, “Let Sleeping Truths Lie,” by local artist Lu Colby. The public is invited to attend the opening of this exhibit from 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 3. The exhibit will run from June 1-25, and may be viewed during normal MAG business hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday; and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. For more information on MAG programming and events, visit murrayartguild.org.
Museum hosting exhibition
The Janice Mason Art Museum in Cadiz is hosting an exhibition featuring the paintings of Jennifer Bowman, a native of western Kentucky. Many of the paintings will be for sale. The exhibit opens Thursday, June 9, and runs through Saturday Aug. 13. The museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; and 1-4 p.m. Sunday at 711 Main St.
McDaniel Cemetery to hold meeting
The McDaniel Cemetery annual meeting will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at the cemetery building on McDaniel Cemetery road in Dexter. Donations for the upkeep of the cemetery may be paid at the meeting or mailed to Pam Collins, 267 Meadow Green Circle, Murray, KY 42071. For questions, call Patricia Lassiter at 270-293-0284.
Hazard Mitigation Meeting planned
The Purchase Area Development District will host the Calloway County Emergency Management, the city of Hazel and the city of Murray, for the first local Hazard Mitigation Meeting at 1 p.m. Monday, June 6, at 201 S. 4th St. in Murray. For questions, call 270-251-6183.
Dexter-Almo Water Board to meet
The Dexter-Almo Water District will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 7 p.m. The meeting will be a video teleconference with the primary location at the District Office at 351 Almo Road in Almo. Members of the public may attend the meeting at this location and will be able to view all members of the board participating in the meeting.
Cemetery seeks donations
The Bethel Cemetery on Bethel Road is in need of funds for the upkeep of the cemetery. Donations may be sent to Judith Lamb, 718 Fairlane, Murray, KY 42071.
