Health fair at MCC Senior Citizens
The Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center will sponsor a health fair Wednesday, June 14, at the Weaks Community Center. Free screenings will be offered, along with information from more than 30 organizations. For more information, call 270-753-0929.
Concert series continues June 6
The Rotary Club of Murray’s Concerts in the Park series continues at the Rotary Amphitheater Performing Arts Pavilion in Central Park with the performance of Murray State University’s Town & Gown Community Band at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 6. The band is under the direction of Dr. Brent Johnson with Dr. Stephanie Carlson featured as oboe soloist. Admission is free and open to the public.
Nominations for Yard of the Month
The Garden Department of the Murray Woman’s Club sponsors a Yard of the Month. Nominations for this honor may be sent to communitynews@murrayledger.com or call 270-753-1916 and ask for Martha.
TVA-LBL Employee Reunion planned
The 22nd TVA-Land Between the Lakes Employee Reunion will be held Saturday, June 3, at the Fenton Pavilion. A potluck meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. Barbecue, buns, drinks, plates and utensils will be provided.
Summer vendor event to be held
A summer vendor event will be held June 17, at the WoodmenLife Building on CC Lowry Drive. This event is to support the Daughters of the King Ministry which helps hurting and abused women. For booth rental and more information, contact Vickie McCuiston at 270-978-4993 or email butterflyministries7@yahoo.com.
MAG to offer youth workshop
The MAG Community Art Center announces a summer youth workshop for ages 10 to 18, “Relief Painting,” taught by local artist Amanda Kaler. Participants will learn how to create an image onto a stamp and then carve, ink and print relief onto a tote they can take home. The class will run Wednesday to Friday, July 5-7, from 1-3:30 p.m. for $50. Scholarships are available based on financial need. For more information, contact the MAG at 270-753-4059 or register online at www.murrayartguild.org.
McDaniel Cemetery to hold meeting
The McDaniel Cemetery, east of Almo on McDaniel Cemetery Road, will have a business meeting Sunday, June 4, from 1-2:30 p.m. Donations for the cemetery will also be accepted or may be mailed to Pam Collins, treasurer, 267 Meadow Green Circle, Murray, KY 42071.
CCFPD Board will meet
The Calloway County Fire Protection District Board of Trustees will meet at 6 p.m.. Monday, June 5, at Station 1, East Sycamore Street.
WATCH collects aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
Seniors/Veterans Luncheon planned
The annual Seniors and Veterans Luncheon, sponsored by the Hazel Woman’s Club, will be Saturday, June 10, at the Hazel Community Center. All veterans and senior citizens from the Hazel area are invited to attend. The doors open at 11:30 a.m. and lunch will be served at noon. For more information, call 270-227-7029.
Freedom Fest Parade taking applicants
The FNB Bank annual Freedom Fest Parade is now accepting applications. The parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, and will start on 10th Street and run down Main Street, past the court square. For those wishing to participate in the parade, applications can be found online at mkyfreedomfest.com. Participation is free and the deadline to apply is Sunday, June 25. For questions, contact the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau at 270-759-2199.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
Cemetery seeks donations
The New Providence Cemetery is in need of donations for mowing and resetting fallen stones. Mail donations to New Providence Cemetery Fund, c/o Barry Grogan, trustee, 3328 New Providence Road, Murray, KY 42071.
MCCH retirees to meet
The Murray-Calloway County Hospital retirees will meet at 11 a.m. Monday, June 5, at the Big Apple Cafe.
