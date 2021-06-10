Flag retirement ceremony planned
American Legion Post 73 of Murray will conduct a flag retirement ceremony at 6 p.m. Monday, June 14, at the Post 73 Veteran’s Hall on Bee Creek Drive. The legion will accept worn and torn flags from noon to 4 p.m. Monday, June 14, for the retirement services. There is also a mailbox depository for flags on the south side of the building. Only accepted are flags 4’x6’ or smaller and made of cloth for the burning ceremony. Flags of nylon and other synthetics are accepted, but not used in the ceremony. The public is invited to attend this ceremony.
KUMC to host food pantry
Kirksey United Methodist Church will have its monthly food pantry on Saturday, June 12, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is a drive-thru event and participants are asked to come to the back door of the church to receive the food.
United Way seeking donations
The United Way Community Fund, in just 13 months, distributed more than $101,000 to 224 families consisting of 627 people for rent and utility assistance. The fund is getting low and there has been an increase in applications for utility assistance. With summer upon us, electric bills will increase. It is easy to make a tax deductible donation by clicking on the link - https://www.mccunitedway.org/donate.
Elder Abuse Day is June 15
Tuesday, June 15 is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. This day provides opportunities for communities to promote awareness of abuse and neglect of older persons. You can report anonymously. For concerns with nursing homes or personal care homes, call Sarah Dodd, Purchase District Long Term Care Ombudsman at 270-247-7171. Volunteers are also needed for the program that would be willing to check on seniors in nursing homes.
FBC Library open and activities planned
First Baptist Church Library is now open to the public. Available for check out are Christian fiction and non-fiction books, books for youth and children and Bible Study kits for adults and youth. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Children are invited to Kid’s Fun Day beginning Thursday, June 3. For girls, a Princess Tea Party will be from 10 a.m. until noon. For boys, a Brave Knights Party will be from 1-3 p.m. Both are at the Family Life Center. Sign up is at fbcmurray.org/kids. Beginning Tuesday, June 15, there will be a Preschool Story Hour in the FBC Library from 1-2 p.m. Additionally, on Tuesdays there will be a Kid’s Book Club for school-age children from 2-3 p.m. Both will take place each Tuesday through July 27. For more information, call the church library at 270-753-1282.
MHS SBDM Council will meet
The Murray High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, via Google Meet. Those interested in the meeting may call the school prior to the meeting for the link to join - 270-753-5202.
CC Republican Party to meet June 19
All Calloway County Republicans are urged to attend the Reorganization Meeting on Saturday, June 19, at Pagliai’s. Registration is at 9:30 a.m. and the meeting begins at 10 a.m. According to the rules of the Republican Party of Kentucky, the purpose of the meeting will be to elect precinct officers (four from each precinct) and officers for the county party (chairman, vice chairman, secretary, treasurer and youth chairman). All Republicans are invited to participate. For more information, call 270-293-8401.
Kirksey UMC to host breakfast
Kirksey United Methodist Church will host its community breakfast from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, June 12. A traditional breakfast of bacon, sausage, gravy, eggs and biscuits will be served. Donations will be accepted with proceeds going to support local food charities. The public is invited to attend.
Neighborhood food pantry available
Russell Chapel United Methodist Church will host a neighborhood food and clothing pantry from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, June 15. The church is at 229 Rowlett Trail with Ronnie Burkeen as the pastor. For more information, call 270-436-5820 or 270-436-5737.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
