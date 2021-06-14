CC Republican Party to meet June 19
All Calloway County Republicans are urged to attend the Reorganization Meeting on Saturday, June 19, at Pagliai’s. Registration is at 9:30 a.m. and the meeting begins at 10 a.m. According to the rules of the Republican Party of Kentucky, the purpose of the meeting will be to elect precinct officers (four from each precinct) and officers for the county party (chairman, vice chairman, secretary, treasurer and youth chairman). All Republicans are invited to participate. For more information, call 270-293-8401.
Flag retirement ceremony planned
American Legion Post 73 of Murray will conduct a flag retirement ceremony at 6 p.m. Monday, June 14, at the Post 73 Veteran’s Hall on Bee Creek Drive. The legion will accept worn and torn flags from noon to 4 p.m. Monday, June 14, for the retirement services. There is also a mailbox depository for flags on the south side of the building. Only accepted are flags 4’x6’ or smaller and made of cloth for the burning ceremony. Flags of nylon and other synthetics are accepted, but not used in the ceremony. The public is invited to attend this ceremony.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
United Way seeking donations
The United Way Community Fund, in just 13 months, distributed more than $101,000 to 224 families consisting of 627 people for rent and utility assistance. The fund is getting low and there has been an increase in applications for utility assistance. With summer upon us, electric bills will increase. It is easy to make a tax deductible donation by clicking on the link - https://www.mccunitedway.org/donate.
Elder Abuse Day is June 15
Tuesday, June 15 is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. This day provides opportunities for communities to promote awareness of abuse and neglect of older persons. You can report anonymously. For concerns with nursing homes or personal care homes, call Sarah Dodd, Purchase District Long Term Care Ombudsman at 270-247-7171. Volunteers are also needed for the program that would be willing to check on seniors in nursing homes.
MHS SBDM Council will meet
The Murray High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, via Google Meet. Those interested in the meeting may call the school prior to the meeting for the link to join - 270-753-5202.
Neighborhood food pantry available
Russell Chapel United Methodist Church will host a neighborhood food and clothing pantry from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, June 15. The church is at 229 Rowlett Trail with Ronnie Burkeen as the pastor. For more information, call 270-436-5820 or 270-436-5737.
TOPS will meet every Tuesday
Murray Chapter 616 of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 9 a.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church at 2771 KY 94 East. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Cindy at 270-206-0818.
Legion offers help to veterans
Service officers Mark Kennedy and Lois Wells of American Legion Post 73 will be available from 1-4 p.m. each Tuesday and Wednesday at 310 Bee Creek Drive to assist veterans and their families who need to file VA claim. No appointment is necessary, and all are served on a first-come/first-served basis. For more information, call the Post 73 Message Board at 270-761-8728.
Cemetery seeks donations
The Tucker Cemetery in Kirksey is in need of donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. Donations may be sent to Sabrina Karraker, 1014 Crossland Road, Murray, KY 42071.
