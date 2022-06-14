Sew-A-Thon planned
The annual Sew-A-Thon at Murray First United Methodist Church will be June 20-24, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Needed are flannel, bias tape, terry cloth, back facing and cotton fabric. Volunteers are welcome to join for fun, food and fellowship. For more information, email krazykat5821@yahoo.com.
MCC Senior Citizens meal fundraiser
The Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center is sponsoring a Meals on Wheels To-Go Meal Fundraiser Wednesday, June 15. The menu is grilled pork, loaded baked potato salad, baked beans, Sister Schubert roll and mixed berry shortcake for $7. Orders must be placed by Tuesday, June 14, and pick-up is from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, June 15. All proceeds benefit the Meals on Wheels program. Call the center at 270-753-0929.
CCPL Board will meet Tuesday
The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, at First Presbyterian Church. The public is invited to attend.
Need Line asking for fan donations
Need Line is asking for fans to be donated for families in Murray and Calloway County who do not have a way to cool off during the summer. New fans may be dropped off at 509 N. 8th St. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 1-Aug. 1.
CC Master Gardeners will meet
The Calloway County Master Gardeners will begin their 2022 Thursday Night Talk Series at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at the Calloway County Extension Office Meeting Hall. A presentation by Chris Chapman will be on climate change and how it affects us and what can be done to make a better future. Meetings are open to the public. For more information, contact Matt Chadwick at 270-753-1452.
Safe Sitter course to be offered at MCCH
The Murray-Calloway County Hospital is offering a Safe Sitter course from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18, and Saturday, July 9, for young sitters 12 and up, or any individual providing private childcare. The courses will be in the Dalton Conference Room, first floor of North Tower. The two classes are independent and only one session is required for certification. The cost is $20 to be paid upon arrival. Pre-registration is required online at mccems.aidaform.com/free-course-registration-form. For more information, call the hospital at 270-762-1382 or to learn more about the Safe Sitter organization, visit safesitter.org or call 317-596-5001.
CC Genealogical Society to meet
The Calloway County Genealogical and Historical Society will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, in the New Parish Hall of St. John’s Episcopal Church. Those attending are invited to bring a family artifact or relic of any type and explain to the group its history and significance. The public is invited to attend, and masks are recommended. For questions, call 601-842-4036 or email rgpatterson13@gmail.com.
SO Golf sign-ups to be Thursday
Sign-ups for Special Olympics Golf will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at Miller Memorial Golf Course. Competition is available for beginning and advanced golfers. Volunteers and Unified Partners are needed. Participation is free and loaner golf clubs are available. For more information, contact Chuck Williams at 270-293-9552.
Quilt Lovers of Murray meets Thursday
Quilt Lovers of Murray will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. The program will feature the quilts and quilting experiences of members Theresa Schroader. In addition, the quilts made for this year’s fabric challenge will be displayed and distributed to local charities. Visitors are welcome.
Fish Fry to be held Saturday
Greater Hope Baptist Church at 711 River Road is sponsoring a Father’s Day Fish Fry from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the church. There will be food and games and is free and open to the public. Donations are welcomed.
Legion offers help to veterans
Service officers Mark Kennedy and Lois Wells of American Legion Post 73 will be available from 1-4 p.m. each Tuesday and Wednesday at 310 Bee Creek Drive to assist veterans and their families who need to file VA claim. No appointment is necessary, and all are served on a first-come/first-served basis. For more information, call the Post 73 Message Board at 270-761-8728.
Soup for the Soul serves weeknights
Soup for the Soul Community Kitchen serves free dinner each night Monday-Friday, from 4-6 p.m., at 411 Maple Street, downtown Murray. Donations are always accepted. For more information, call 270-759-0800.
Cemetery seeks donations
The Old Ledbetter Cemetery, next to the Ledbetter Baptist Church, is in need of donations for upkeep of the cemetery. Donations may be sent to Old Ledbetter Cemetery, c/o Mary Ann Boyd McManus, 170 Utterback Road, Apt. 620, Murray, KY 42071.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is need of fresh produce, hot dogs, mustard, soup, loaf bread, hot dog buns, Ketchup and mixed vegetables. Cleaning and personal hygiene items needed include toilet paper, toothpaste, dish liquid, laundry detergent and bar soap. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.