County fair collecting food
For two cans of food per person, $2 can be saved on the cost of a ticket at the Calloway County Fair on Wednesday, June 15 - Family Night. These cans will be distributed to Need Line.
Fish Fry to be held Saturday
Greater Hope Baptist Church at 711 River Road is sponsoring a Father’s Day Fish Fry from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the church. There will be food and games and is free and open to the public. Donations are welcomed.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is need of Jiffy mix, mustard, soup, tomatoes, dry beans, catsup, mixed veggies, Span, spinach, saltine crackers, spaghetti sauce and spaghetti. For the cooler, needed are hot dogs, hot dog buns, eggs and fresh produce. Cleaning and personal hygiene items needed include toilet paper, bar soap and men and women’s deodorant. Needed for homeless food bags are Vienna sausages, small pop-top tuna or chicken, peanut butter and crackers, small cans of veggies, small cans of fruit and small cans of pasta. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
Sew-A-Thon planned
The annual Sew-A-Thon at Murray First United Methodist Church will be June 20-24, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Needed are flannel, bias tape, terry cloth, back facing and cotton fabric. Volunteers are welcome to join for fun, food and fellowship. For more information, email krazykat5821@yahoo.com.
Need Line asking for fan donations
Need Line is asking for fans to be donated for families in Murray and Calloway County who do not have a way to cool off during the summer. New fans may be dropped off at 509 N. 8th St. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 1-Aug. 1.
CC Master Gardeners will meet
The Calloway County Master Gardeners will begin their 2022 Thursday Night Talk Series at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at the Calloway County Extension Office Meeting Hall. A presentation by Chris Chapman will be on climate change and how it affects us and what can be done to make a better future. Meetings are open to the public. For more information, contact Matt Chadwick at 270-753-1452.
Safe Sitter course to be offered at MCCH
The Murray-Calloway County Hospital is offering a Safe Sitter course from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18, and Saturday, July 9, for young sitters 12 and up, or any individual providing private childcare. The courses will be in the Dalton Conference Room, first floor of North Tower. The two classes are independent and only one session is required for certification. The cost is $20 to be paid upon arrival. Pre-registration is required online at mccems.aidaform.com/free-course-registration-form. For more information, call the hospital at 270-762-1382 or to learn more about the Safe Sitter organization, visit safesitter.org or call 317-596-5001.
SO Golf sign-ups to be Thursday
Sign-ups for Special Olympics Golf will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at Miller Memorial Golf Course. Competition is available for beginning and advanced golfers. Volunteers and Unified Partners are needed. Participation is free and loaner golf clubs are available. For more information, contact Chuck Williams at 270-293-9552.
Quilt Lovers of Murray meets Thursday
Quilt Lovers of Murray will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. The program will feature the quilts and quilting experiences of members Theresa Schroader. In addition, the quilts made for this year’s fabric challenge will be displayed and distributed to local charities. Visitors are welcome.
Soup for the Soul serves weeknights
Soup for the Soul Community Kitchen serves free dinner each night Monday-Friday, from 4-6 p.m., at 411 Maple Street, downtown Murray. Donations are always accepted. For more information, call 270-759-0800.
CC Conservation Board to meet
The Calloway County Conservation Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 20, at the Calloway County Conservation Office at 88 Robertson Road South. For information, call 270-873-3070.
Cemetery seeks donations
The Lassiter Cemetery No. 6 is in need of donations for the upkeep of the grounds. Please mail donations to Lassiter Cemetery Fund, Linda Armstrong, 858 Galloway Road, Mayfield, KY 42066.
