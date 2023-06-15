Magazine Club to meet June 22
The Magazine Club of Murray will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 22, in the Dalton Conference Room of the Murray-Calloway County Hospital. The hostess will be Vonnie Adams, the presenter will be Sherry Purdom and the devotion will be given by Holly Bloodworth.
Nominations for Yard of the Month
The Garden Department of the Murray Woman’s Club sponsors a Yard of the Month. Nominations for this honor may be sent to communitynews@murrayledger.com or call 270-753-1916 and ask for Martha.
CCPL Board meeting rescheduled
The regular scheduled meeting of the Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees for Tuesday, June 13, has been rescheduled for noon Tuesday, June 20, at the library.
Program on succulents to be held
Miranda Rudolph, Graves County Agriculture Extension agent, will speak about methods to successfully grow and propagate succulents at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at the Calloway County Extension Office Meeting Hall. This program is free and open to the public. For more information, call 270-753-1452.
Quilt Lovers to meet Thursday
The Quilt Lovers of Murray will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Visitors are welcome.
Cabaret to be presented at Amphitheater
The Rotary Club of Murray is presenting a production of “Leading Ladies - An All Female Cabaret,” presented by Playhouse in the Park, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at the Amphitheater in Central Park. This event is free and open to the public.
Trade Day on Tuesdays and Thursdays
Trade Day will be held at Murray-Calloway County Central Park in the large parking lot off of Arcadia Drive from daybreak until mid-afternoon Tuesdays and Thursdays. Vendors are welcome.
MAG to host summer youth workshop
The MAG Community Art Center will hold a summer youth workshop for ages 10 to 18 on “Relief Printing.” Taught by local artist Amanda Kaler, participants will learn how to create an image onto a stamp and then carve, ink and print relief onto a tote they can take home. The class will be from Wednesday to Friday, July 5 to 7, from 1-3 p.m. and the cost is $50. For more information or to register, contact the MAG at 270-753-4059 or online at www.murrayartguild.org. Scholarships are available based on financial need.
JPHS to celebrate 65 years
The Jackson Purchase Historical Society will celebrate its 65th anniversary at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at Cartwright Grove in Mayfield. The luncheon scheduled has been canceled due to the low number of responses.
CCCD Board will meet Monday
The Calloway County Conservation District Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 19, at the USDA Center at 88 Robertson Road South.
Taylor Memorial Breakfast planned
The Gary Taylor Memorial Boy Scout Breakfast will be from 7 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Murray First United Methodist Church. Tickets may be purchased at the church or from any member of Boy Scout Troop 45, starting June 15. All proceeds will benefit Troop 45 and help with the cost of transportation, equipment and camping adventures.
Knit Wits meet Friday
The Knit Wits will meet at 1 p.m. every Friday in the library of the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Knitters and crocheters of all levels are welcome. For more information, call 270-753-0929.
Neighborhood food pantry available
Russell Chapel United Methodist Church will host a neighborhood food pantry and clothes closet from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, June 20. The church is at 229 Rowlett Trail.. For more information, call 270-970-8412.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
Community Kitchen to serve lunch
The Murray Community Kitchen will be open every Sunday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 503 Maple St. The entrance is in the back of the church.
American Legion to hold meeting
American Legion Post 73 of Murray will meet Thursday, June 22, at the American Legion Veterans’ Hall at 310 Bee Creek Drive. Food and fellowship will be at 6:30 p.m. and the business meeting will follow at 7 p.m. All veterans are invited to attend.
Bazzell Cemetery donations needed
The Bazzell Cemetery, located on Bazzell Cemetery Road just southwest of Coldwater, is in need of donations to help with the upkeep of the cemetery. Bazzell Cemetery is incorporated as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and is approved with the IRS as a nonprofit charitable organization eligible to receive tax deductible donations. Checks should be made payable to the Bazzell Cemetery Fund and sent to 807 Darnell Road, Farmington, KY 42040.
FBC Library open to the public
The First Baptist Church Library is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Adults will find a wide variety of both fiction and non-fiction books, as well as Bible study resource kits that are available for check-out. The library also has books for teens and picture books for children, including some Accelerated Reader books. For more information, visit fbcmurray.org/library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.