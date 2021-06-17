Gary Taylor Memorial Breakfast planned
Local Boy Scout Troop 45’s annual Gary Taylor Memorial Breakfast Fundraiser will be from 7-9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 3, at First United Methodist Church Gymnasium. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Advanced tickets will be $8 for adults and may be purchased through individual scouts or at the church office. There will be both take-out or dine-in options, and all proceeds will benefit the Boy Scout Troop.
Murray Training School to hold reunion
The Murray Training School Class of 1961 will hold its reunion Saturday, June 26, at the site of the school’s former location. Upper and lower classmates are also invited to attend. Participants are asked to bring any memorabilia, photos, etc. to share. Plans are for dinner to be at 5 p.m. under tents at the former location of the school which will be marked off on the grounds. For more information, contact Vernon Gantt at 270-753-9679.
CCPL announces new hours
The Calloway County Public Library has new temporary hours that began Monday, June 14. The new temporary hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday; and closed on Sunday. For more information, visit callowaycountylibrary.org.
CC Republican Party to meet June 19
All Calloway County Republicans are urged to attend the Reorganization Meeting on Saturday, June 19, at Pagliai’s. Registration is at 9:30 a.m. and the meeting begins at 10 a.m. According to the rules of the Republican Party of Kentucky, the purpose of the meeting will be to elect precinct officers (four from each precinct) and officers for the county party (chairman, vice chairman, secretary, treasurer and youth chairman). All Republicans are invited to participate. For more information, call 270-293-8401.
United Way seeking donations
The United Way Community Fund, in just 13 months, distributed more than $101,000 to 224 families consisting of 627 people for rent and utility assistance. The fund is getting low and there has been an increase in applications for utility assistance. With summer upon us, electric bills will increase. It is easy to make a tax deductible donation by visiting the link - https://www.mccunitedway.org/donate.
CC Conservation Board to meet
The Calloway County Conservation Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 21, at the Conservation Office at 88 Robertson Road South. For more information, call 270-873-3070.
Veterans assistance provided at Mayfield
Larrissa Roach, Veteran Benefits Field Representative at the Mayfield VA Clinic is available to assist in filing claims. Appointments should be made by telephone. Veterans and their dependents will receive assistance in filing for federal and state veterans’ benefits. This service is provided free by the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs. To apply, veterans need to furnish copies of pertinent information to verify eligibility. For assistance, call 270-705-6656 to speak with the Veterans Benefit Field Representative.
WATCH collects aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
Community Kitchen to serve lunch
The Murray Community Kitchen will be open every Sunday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 503 Maple St. The entrance is in the back of the church. For information, contact Matt Morehead at 270-226-3305.
