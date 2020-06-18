Need Line seeks fans
The Murray-Calloway County Need Line is conducting a fan drive for families in our community who do not have a way to cool off during the summer. New fans may be dropped off at the Need Line office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday from June 18 through Sept. 30. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. For questions, call 270-753-6333.
American Legion Post 73 will meet
American Legion Post 73 of Murray will meet Thursday, June 25, at the American Legion Veterans’ Hall at 310 Bee Creek Drive. Food and fellowship is at 6:30 p.m. and the business meeting is at 7 p.m. All veterans are invited to attend.
WATCH needs aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
Steward Cemetery Homecoming canceled
The Steward Cemetery Homecoming is canceled for Sunday, June 28. Donations may be sent to Sue Thweatt, 2161 Radio Road, Almo, KY 42020. For information, call 270-753-3494.
Soup for the Soul serves weeknights
Soup for the Soul Community Kitchen serves free dinner each night Monday-Friday, from 4-6 p.m., at 411 Maple Street, downtown Murray. Meals are being handed out at the door. There is no inside dining. Donations are always accepted. For more information, call 270-759-0800.
