Freedom Fest Parade accepting entries
The FNB Bank annual Freedom Fest parade is accepting applications. The parade will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday, July 4. The application may be found online at mykyfreedomfest.com. Participation is free and the deadline is Friday, June 24. No late entries will be accepted. For questions, call the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau at 270-759-2199.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is need of Jiffy mix, mustard, soup, tomatoes, dry beans, catsup, mixed veggies, Span, spinach, saltine crackers, spaghetti sauce and spaghetti. For the cooler, needed are hot dogs, hot dog buns, eggs and fresh produce. Cleaning and personal hygiene items needed include toilet paper, bar soap and men and women’s deodorant. Needed for homeless food bags are Vienna sausages, small pop-top tuna or chicken, peanut butter and crackers, small cans of veggies, small cans of fruit and small cans of pasta. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
Need Line asking for fan donations
Need Line is asking for fans to be donated for families in Murray and Calloway County who do not have a way to cool off during the summer. New fans may be dropped off at 509 N. 8th St. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 1-Aug. 1.
Magazine Club to meet
The Magazine Club of Murray will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022. Holly Bloodworth is the hostess. Beth Buchanan will provide the devotional and the program will be presented by Debbie Bell.
Neighborhood food pantry available
Russell Chapel United Methodist Church will host a neighborhood food and clothing pantry from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, June 21. The church is at 229 Rowlett Trail with Dan Leslie as the pastor. For more information, call 270-436-5820 or 270-436-5737.
Blood donation opportunity
A blood donation opportunity will be provided by the American Red Cross from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at St. John’s Episcopal Church.
American Legion meets Thursday
The American Legion Post 73 of Murray will meet Thursday, June 23, at the American Legion Veterans’ Hall at 310 Bee Creek Drive. Food and fellowship is at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. All veterans are invited to attend.
Stewart Cemetery to hold homecoming
Homecoming at Stewart Cemetery will be held Sunday, June 26. Lunch will be served at noon. Donations for the upkeep of the cemetery may be mailed to Sue Thweatt, 2161 Radio Road, Almo, KY 42020.
MAG Art Center Summer Art Party
The MAG Community Art Center will hold its free community Summer Art Party and Member Registration Drive to be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 1. There will be kids’ crafts and artist demos, as well as food by Hop Hound Brew Pub, live music by The Hashbrowns, and ice cream by the TMB Ice Cream Machine. The MAG Gallery will feature artwork by Amanda Kaler and Justine Riley. For more information, visit www.murrayartguild.org.
CC Conservation Board meets Tuesday
The Calloway County Conservation Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, at the Calloway County Conservation Office at 88 Robertson Road South. For information, call 270-873-3070.
Cemetery seeks donations
The McCuiston Cemetery in New Concord is in need of funds for the upkeep of the cemetery. Send donations to Deb Smith, 2280 State Route 94E, Sedalia, KY 42079.
Chiari Walk to be held
The Conquer Chiari Walk Across America is being held Sept. 17, at Roy Stewart Stadium. Registration is at 3 p.m. and the walk begins at 4 p.m. Offered will be a run, walk or roll 3K. T-shirts will be provided for pre-registered walkers who have raised a minimum of $40. Participants need to register by June to guarantee a T-shirt. To register for the Chiari Walk, contact Stephanie Wilson at 270-727-9028 or email Conquerchiarikentucky@gmail.com.
Taylor Memorial Breakfast planned
Boy Scout Troop 45 is hosting the annual Gary Taylor Memorial Breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Monday, July 4, at Murray First United Methodist Church. Tickets are available in advance, $10 for adults and $8 for children under 12. Tickets will be available at the door. First responders in uniform are free. Tickets may be purchased at the church during office hours or from any member of Boy Scout Troop 45.
