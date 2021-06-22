CC Tea Party to meet
The Calloway County Tea Party will meet Monday, June 28, at Pagliai’s. Jenny Marie Hines will speak on “Current Issues Facing Kentucky’s Appellate Courts.” Pizza is available at 5:30 p.m. and hte meeting is at 6 p.m. All interested are welcome to attend.
Gary Taylor Memorial Breakfast planned
Local Boy Scout Troop 45’s annual Gary Taylor Memorial Breakfast Fundraiser will be from 7-9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 3, at First United Methodist Church Gymnasium. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Advanced tickets will be $8 for adults and may be purchased through individual scouts or at the church office. There will be both take-out or dine-in options, and all proceeds will benefit the Boy Scout Troop.
Murray Training School to hold reunion
The Murray Training School Class of 1961 will hold its reunion Saturday, June 26, at the site of the school’s former location. Upper and lower classmates are also invited to attend. Participants are asked to bring any memorabilia, photos, etc. to share. Plans are for dinner to be at 5 p.m. under tents at the former location of the school which will be marked off on the grounds. For more information, contact Vernon Gantt at 270-753-9679.
CCPL announces new hours
The Calloway County Public Library has new temporary hours that began Monday, June 14. The new temporary hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday; and closed on Sunday. For more information, visit callowaycountylibrary.org.
United Way seeking donations
The United Way Community Fund, in just 13 months, distributed more than $101,000 to 224 families consisting of 627 people for rent and utility assistance. The fund is getting low and there has been an increase in applications for utility assistance. With summer upon us, electric bills will increase. It is easy to make a tax deductible donation by visiting the link - https://www.mccunitedway.org/donate.
Veterans assistance provided at Mayfield
Larrissa Roach, Veteran Benefits Field Representative at the Mayfield VA Clinic is available to assist in filing claims. Appointments should be made by telephone. Veterans and their dependents will receive assistance in filing for federal and state veterans’ benefits. This service is provided free by the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs. To apply, veterans need to furnish copies of pertinent information to verify eligibility. For assistance, call 270-705-6656 to speak with the Veterans Benefit Field Representative.
Stewart Cemetery Homecoming planned
The Stewart Cemetery Homecoming will be Sunday, June 27. A potluck meal will be served at noon. Donations for the upkeep of the cemetery may be sent to Sue Thweatt, 2161 Radio Road, Almo, KY 42020. For more information, call 270-753-3494.
American Legion Post 73 will meet
The American Legion Post 73 of Murray will meet Thursday, June 24, at the American Legion Veterans’ Hall on Bee Creek Drive. Food and fellowship begins at 6:30 p.m. with a business meeting to follow at 7 p.m. All veterans are invited to attend.
Pride Parade to be Saturday
A Pride Parade and Picnic event will be held Saturday, June 26. The parade will begin at the corner of Olive Blvd and 15th Street at 4 p.m. with participants walking to the field at Chestnut Park where the picnic will take place until 8 p.m. Participants may want to bring a chair, as well as a snack for the picnic, although some food and drinks will be available.
Cemetery seeks donations
The Lassiter Cemetery No. 6 is in need of donations for the upkeep of the grounds. Please mail donations to Lassiter Cemetery Fund, Linda Armstrong, 858 Galloway Road, Mayfield, KY 42066.
