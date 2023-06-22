Volunteers needed to read Declaration
A reading of the Declaration of Independence will take place at Freedom Fest on July 4, sponsored by the Calloway County TEA Party and American Legion Post 73. Volunteers are being sought with preference to young participants who have reached voting age recently or will be of voting age soon. Those interested or for more information, contact Winfield Rose at winfieldrose@gmail.com.
Kazoo Band seeking volunteers
The Freedom Fest Kazoo Band is seeking volunteers to join their procession in the Freedom Fest Parade at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 4. Joining the band is free and participants will rehearse before the parade at 8:45 a.m. in the parking lot on South 10th Street beside Memorial Baptist Church. All ages are welcome and the only requirement is being able to march along Main Street from 10th Street to the Municipal Parking Lot. Participants are encouraged to wear red, white and blue. For more information, email rereichmuth76@gmail.com.
Nominations for Yard of the Month
The Garden Department of the Murray Woman’s Club sponsors a Yard of the Month. Nominations for this honor may be sent to communitynews@murrayledger.com or call 270-753-1916 and ask for Martha.
Breast Cancer Group will meet
The Breast Cancer Support Group will meet at 5:30 pm. Tuesday, June 27, to tour the Regional Cancer Center at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital. The group will then meet for dinner at Sirloin Stockade. For more information, contact Evelyn Wallis at 270-489-2462.
MAG to host summer youth workshop
The MAG Community Art Center will hold a summer youth workshop for ages 10 to 18 on “Relief Printing.” Taught by local artist Amanda Kaler, participants will learn how to create an image onto a stamp and then carve, ink and print relief onto a tote they can take home. The class will be from Wednesday to Friday, July 5 to 7, from 1-3 p.m. and the cost is $50. For more information or to register, contact the MAG at 270-753-4059 or online at www.murrayartguild.org. Scholarships are available based on financial need.
Taylor Memorial Breakfast planned
The Gary Taylor Memorial Boy Scout Breakfast will be from 7 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Murray First United Methodist Church. Tickets may be purchased at the church or from any member of Boy Scout Troop 45, starting June 15. All proceeds will benefit Troop 45 and help with the cost of transportation, equipment and camping adventures.
CC TEA Party meets Monday
The Calloway County TEA Party (Patriotic Conservatives of Calloway County) will meet Monday, June 26, at Pagliai’s. Ken Claud, Calloway County Jailer, will be the speaker. Pizza is served at 5:30 p.m. and the program begins at 6 p.m. A question-and-answer session will follow. All interested are invited to attend.
Amateur Radio Club to host field day
The Murray State Amateur Radio Club will set up at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at the MSU Arboretum and participate in an Amateur Radio Field Day. Field Day is a public demonstration of emergency communications through a band of radio communication frequencies set aside for amateur radio use.
Stewart Cemetery Homecoming planned
Stewart Cemetery Homecoming will be at noon Sunday, June 25. A potluck lunch will be served. The cemetery is at Stewart Cemetery Drive off of US 641 North in Almo. For questions, contact Angle Glisson, treasurer, at 270-978-7103.
Wreaths Across America in Gleason
Wreaths Across America’s mobile education exhibit will be in Gleason, Tennessee, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, June 30. Wreaths Across America coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies across the U.S. to remember, honor and teach.
CC Democratic Party will meet
The Calloway County Democratic Party will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at 412 Main St. Agenda items include planning for the grand opening of the local Democratic Headquarters on July 15, and information from the Beshear campaign. All Democrats are invited to attend. For more information, contact Vonnie Adams at 270-331-4783 or Terry Strieter at 270-227-7332.
Salem Baptist VBS planned
Salem Baptist Church Vacation Bible School begins Sunday, June 25, through Thursday, June 29, from 6-8 p.m., with dinner served each night at 5:15 p.m. The church is at 1034 Browns Grove Road.
Stroke Support Group to meet
The Murray Stroke and Brain Injury Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, June 26, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Center for Health and Wellness Classroom. Payton Arant will present a program on “Untangling the Medicare, Medicaid Insurance Puzzle.” For more information, email cherylscrouch@yahoo.com or call 270-293-9442.
MAG Summer Art Party planned
The MAG Community Art Center invites the public to the free community Summer Art Party & Member Registration Drive from 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 30. There will be kids’ crafts and artist demos, as well s food trucks and live music by King Kaiju. The MAG Gallery will feature artwork by Murray native and glassblower, Joseph Alexander War. For more information, visit www.murrayartguild.org.
Knit Wits meet Friday
The Knit Wits will meet at 1 p.m. every Friday in the library of the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Knitters and crocheters of all levels are welcome. For more information, call 270-753-0929.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
