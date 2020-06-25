Dairy Give-Away at Need Line
There will be a Dairy Give-Away at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, on the east side of the Need Line Building. This will be a drive-through event provided by Prairie Farms Dairy and the Murray-Calloway County Need Line.
Retirement celebration to be held
There will be a drive through retirement celebration for Teresa Speed for her many years of serving the Murray Independent School District. From 2-4 p.m. Friday, June 26, the community is invited to drive through the front circle of Murray High School. If anyone would like to leave a note or a card prior to this event, they may leave them at the Murray Board of Education Office on 13th Street.
Need Line seeks fans
The Murray-Calloway County Need Line is conducting a fan drive for families in our community who do not have a way to cool off during the summer. New fans may be dropped off at the Need Line office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday from June 18 through Sept. 30. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. For questions, call 270-753-6333.
Steward Cemetery Homecoming canceled
The Steward Cemetery Homecoming is canceled for Sunday, June 28. Donations may be sent to Sue Thweatt, 2161 Radio Road, Almo, KY 42020. For information, call 270-753-3494.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ, basement entrance. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
Community Kitchen to serve lunch
The Murray Community Kitchen will be open every Sunday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 503 Maple St. The entrance is in the back of the church. For information, contact Matt Morehead at 270-226-3305.
Outland Cemetery seeks donations
The Outland Cemetery is in need of donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. Mail donations to Betty Sue Vinson, 2011 Gateborough Circle, Murray, KY 42071.
