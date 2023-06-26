MAG Summer Art Party planned

The MAG Community Art Center invites the public to the free community Summer Art Party & Member Registration Drive from 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 30. There will be kids’ crafts and artist demos, as well s food trucks and live music by King Kaiju. The MAG Gallery will feature artwork by Murray native and glassblower, Joseph Alexander Ward. For more information, visit www.murrayartguild.org.