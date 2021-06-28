MAG to host Summer Art Party
The MAG Community Art Center invites the public to its free community Summer Art Party/Membership Registration Drive from 6-9 p.m. Friday, July 2. There will be kids’ crafts and artist demos, as well as food from Hop Hound Brew Pub, live music by Tim Peyton, Gabe Massinon and Kayla Little and ice cream by TMB Ice Cream Machine. The MAG Gallery will feature ceramics by Southern Illinois artists Craig Rhodes.
MCC Park Board to hold meeting on pool
A special-called meeting of the Murray-Calloway County Park Board will be at 6 p.m. Monday, June 26, at the pool. The pool is the only topic of this meeting. The public is invited to attend.
CC Tea Party to meet
The Calloway County Tea Party will meet Monday, June 28, at Pagliai’s. Jenny Marie Hines will speak on “Current Issues Facing Kentucky’s Appellate Courts.” Pizza is available at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting is at 6 p.m. All interested are welcome to attend.
CCHS Class of 1961 to hold reunion
The Calloway County High School Class of 1961 will hold its 60th reunion Saturday, July 3, at the Murray-Calloway County Fairgrounds. Registration begins at 1 p.m. and the class photo will be taken at 2 p.m. Bad Bob’s barbecue meal will be served from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Dress is casual. Graduates please bring yearbooks, photos and other memorabilia to share. For more information, contact Faye Beach Manning at 270-435-4276; Anita Kimbro McCallon at 270-435-4472; or Danny Cunningham at 270-293-6661.
Gary Taylor Memorial Breakfast planned
Local Boy Scout Troop 45’s annual Gary Taylor Memorial Breakfast Fundraiser will be from 7-9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 3, at First United Methodist Church Gymnasium. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Advanced tickets will be $8 for adults and may be purchased through individual scouts or at the church office. There will be both take-out or dine-in options, and all proceeds will benefit the Boy Scout Troop.
MAG to host coloring group
The MAG Community Art Center announces a new, fee-free coloring group, “Color Me Calm,” to be held from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 7. Bring your coloring book and pencils and spend time coloring with others. Information will be shared about artists, new books and new techniques. Beginners are welcome. For more information, contact the MAG at 270-753-4059 or visit murrayartguild.org.
United Way seeking donations
The United Way Community Fund, in just 13 months, distributed more than $101,000 to 224 families consisting of 627 people for rent and utility assistance. The fund is getting low and there has been an increase in applications for utility assistance. With summer upon us, electric bills will increase. It is easy to make a tax deductible donation by visiting the link - https://www.mccunitedway.org/donate.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is need of loaf bread, fresh vegetables and milk. Cleaning and personal hygiene items needed include toilet paper, men’s and women’s deodorant, dish liquid and shampoo. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
MAG Makers workshop planned
The MAG Community Art Center will hold an upcoming MAG Makers workshop for teens and adults at 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 8, or Friday, July 9 from 10 a.m. to noon. Bring a sense of adventure and flair as we bedazzle and recreate miniature animals for cake toppers, gifts, etc. Use our animals or bring your own. Price is $20 for each session or two people for $30. For more information and to register online, visit murrayartguild.org.
MWC Garden Department to meet
The Garden Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 1, downstairs in the clubhouse. The program will be “Tool Time.” Members are asked to bring a favorite garden tool. Hostesses are Dena Phillips and Sheila Poston.
TOPS meets Tuesdays
Murray Chapter 616 of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 9 a.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church at 2771 KY 94 East. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Cindy at 270-206-0818.
Cemetery seeks donations
The McCuiston Cemetery in New Concord is in need of funds for the upkeep of the cemetery. Send donations to Deb Smith, 2280 State Route 94E, Sedalia, KY 42079.
