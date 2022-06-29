Street closings for Freedom Fest Parade
The Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau has announced the schedule for street closings for the July 4 Freedom Fest Parade that begins at 9:30 a.m. from 10th Street and continues down Main Street. Streets closed are from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and includes Main Street between 10th and Industrial streets; North 10th Street from Chestnut to Main streets; Olive Boulevard from North 12th Street to Eighth Street; Sharpe Street from North 12th to Eighth Street; Payne Street from 12th Street to Eighth Steet; and Walnut Street at 10th Street.
MWC to hold Executive Board Meeting
The Murray Woman’s Club will hold its Executive Board Meeting at 5:30 p.m. July 11, at the clubhouse. At 4:30 p.m., department chairmen, vice chairmen, treasurers and secretaries will gather to prepare for the upcoming club year. President Dee Morgan urges all board members and department officers to attend.
MAG Art Center Summer Art Party
The MAG Community Art Center will hold its free community Summer Art Party and Member Registration Drive to be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 1. There will be kids’ crafts and artist demos, as well as food by Hop Hound Brew Pub, live music by The Hashbrowns, and ice cream by the TMB Ice Cream Machine. The MAG Gallery will feature artwork by Amanda Kaler and Justine Riley. For more information, visit www.murrayartguild.org.
Taylor Memorial Breakfast planned
Boy Scout Troop 45 is hosting the annual Gary Taylor Memorial Breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Monday, July 4, at Murray First United Methodist Church. Tickets are available in advance, $10 for adults and $8 for children under 12. Tickets will be available at the door. First responders in uniform are free. Tickets may be purchased at the church during office hours or from any member of Boy Scout Troop 45.
Need Line asking for fan donations
Need Line is asking for fans to be donated for families in Murray and Calloway County who do not have a way to cool off during the summer. New fans may be dropped off at 509 N. 8th St. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 1-Aug. 1.
Chiari Walk to be held
The Conquer Chiari Walk Across America is being held Sept. 17, at Roy Stewart Stadium. Registration is at 3 p.m. and the walk begins at 4 p.m. Offered will be a run, walk or roll 3K. T-shirts will be provided for pre-registered walkers who have raised a minimum of $40. Participants need to register by June to guarantee a T-shirt. To register for the Chiari Walk, contact Stephanie Wilson at 270-727-9028 or email Conquerchiarikentucky@gmail.com.
Rebate day for Paws for a Cause
A rebate day will be held Wednesday, June 29, at Los Portales for Paws for a Cause.
MWC to hold general meetings July 14
Murray Woman’s Club President Dee Morgan has called two special general club meetings to be held consecutively on Thursday July 14, beginning at 4:30 p.m. The meetings will be for the purpose of rescinding the current Murray Woman’s Club Constitution and Bylaws and adopting proposed new bylaws. Following the two general meetings, the Executive Board will meet to adopt standing rules. All members are urged to attend.
CC Democratic Party to meet via Zoom
The Calloway County Democratic Party will host its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, via Zoom. All Democrats are invited to join as we plan our July 4th activities and our July meeting. Check the social media page, Calloway County Democratic Party on Facebook for the Zoom link and important party updates.
Dexter/Almo Water District will meet
Dexter-Almo Heights Water District will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 7. The meeting will be a video teleconference with the primary location at the Dexter-Almo Heights Water District Office at 351 Almo Road. Members of the public may attend the meeting at this location and will be able to view all members of the Board of Commissioners participating in the meeting.
McDaniel Cemetery seeks donations
Donations for the upkeep and perpetual fund of the McDaniel Cemetery, east of Almo, may be sent to Pam Collins, 267 Meadow Green Circle, Murray, KY 42071.
