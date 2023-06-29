Freedom Fest activities for Saturday
On Saturday, July 1, at 3 p.m. the Calloway County Tourism Commission will host a cruise-in and classic car show on the court square. At 4 p.m. the Murray Summer Concert Series will be held downtown with Murray native Olivia Faye opening the show, followed by Dallas Remington at 5 p.m. and Smith & Wesley to follow. All events are free and open to the public.
Taylor Memorial Breakfast planned
The Gary Taylor Memorial Boy Scout Breakfast will be from 7 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Murray First United Methodist Church. Tickets may be purchased at the church or from any member of Boy Scout Troop 45, starting June 15. All proceeds will benefit Troop 45 and help with the cost of transportation, equipment and camping adventures.
MAG Summer Art Party planned
The MAG Community Art Center invites the public to the free community Summer Art Party & Member Registration Drive from 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 30. There will be kids’ crafts and artist demos, as well s food trucks and live music by King Kaiju. The MAG Gallery will feature artwork by Murray native and glassblower, Joseph Alexander Ward. For more information, visit www.murrayartguild.org.
Volunteers needed to read Declaration
A reading of the Declaration of Independence will take place at Freedom Fest on July 4, sponsored by the Calloway County TEA Party and American Legion Post 73. Volunteers are sought with preference to young participants who have reached voting age recently or will be of voting age soon. Those interested or for more information, contact Winfield Rose at winfieldrose@gmail.com.
Kazoo Band seeking volunteers
The Freedom Fest Kazoo Band is seeking volunteers to join their procession in the Freedom Fest Parade at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 4. Joining the band is free and participants will rehearse before the parade at 8:45 a.m. in the parking lot on South 10th Street beside Memorial Baptist Church. All ages are welcome and the only requirement is being able to march along Main Street from 10th Street to the Municipal Parking Lot. Participants are encouraged to wear red, white and blue. For more information, email rereichmuth76@gmail.com.
Nominations for Yard of the Month
The Garden Department of the Murray Woman’s Club sponsors a Yard of the Month. Nominations for this honor may be sent to communitynews@murrayledger.com or call 270-753-1916 and ask for Martha.
MAG to host summer youth workshop
The MAG Community Art Center will hold a summer youth workshop for ages 10 to 18 on “Relief Printing.” Taught by local artist Amanda Kaler, participants will learn how to create an image onto a stamp and then carve, ink and print relief onto a tote they can take home. The class will be from Wednesday to Friday, July 5 to 7, from 1-3 p.m. and the cost is $50. For more information or to register, contact the MAG at 270-753-4059 or online at www.murrayartguild.org. Scholarships are available based on financial need.
MCCH retirees to meet
The Murray-Calloway County Hospital retirees will meet at 11 a.m. Monday, July 3, at the Big Apple Cafe.
Wreaths Across America in Gleason
Wreaths Across America’s mobile education exhibit will be in Gleason, Tennessee, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, June 30. Wreaths Across America coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies across the U.S. to remember, honor and teach.
Trade Day at park Tuesday/Thursday
Trade Day will be held at Murray-Calloway County Central Park in the large parking lot off of Arcadia Drive from daybreak until mid-afternoon Tuesdays and Thursdays. Vendors are welcome
Blood donation opportunity
An opportunity to donate blood will be Thursday, June 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Walmart in Murray.
Elbert Lassiter Reunion planned
All descendants of the Elbert Lassiter family are invite to a reunion Monday, July 3, at the Madison Ridge Arboreal, 1042 Potts Road, Kirksey. A potluck meal will be served at 4:30 p.m. and a group picture will be taken at 6 p.m. Drinks will be furnished. For more information, call 270-293-0061.
CCFPD Board to meet
The Calloway County Fire Protection District Board of Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, July 3, at Station 1 on East Sycamore Street.
CCPL to hold open house Saturday
The Calloway County Public Library will hold an open house Saturday, July 1, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. Staff will provide guided tours until 5 p.m. The public is invited to come and see the community’s new library.
Freedom Fest activities for July 4
The Main Street Mile begins at 7:30 a.m. at US Bank. Information can be found at https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/Murray/MurrayMainStreetMile. The Freedom Fest Parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. and will go from 10th Street on Main through downtown Murray. A free swim day, sponsored by The Murray Bank, will be held until 5 p.m. at the Central Park Pool and Spray Park. The Murray State University Town & Gown Community Band and Chorus will perform at 7:30 p.m. in Lovett Auditorium. The Murray Bank Fireworks Extravaganza begins at 9 p.m. All events are free.
MWC Board meets Monday
The Murray Woman’s Club Board of Directors will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 3, at the clubhouse. President Dee Morgan urges all members to attend.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
