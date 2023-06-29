Freedom Fest activities for Saturday

On Saturday, July 1, at 3 p.m. the Calloway County Tourism Commission will host a cruise-in and classic car show on the court square. At 4 p.m. the Murray Summer Concert Series will be held downtown with Murray native Olivia Faye opening the show, followed by Dallas Remington at 5 p.m. and Smith & Wesley to follow. All events are free and open to the public.

