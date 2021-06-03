Elder Abuse Day is June 15
Tuesday, June 15 is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. This day provides opportunities for communities to promote awareness of abuse and neglect of older persons. You can report anonymously. For concerns with nursing homes or personal care homes, call Sarah Dodd, Purchase District Long Term Care Ombudsman at 270-247-7171. Volunteers are also needed for the program that would be willing to check on seniors in nursing homes.
CCPL Board will meet Tuesday
The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 8. The public is invited to attend
FBC Library open and activities planned
First Baptist Church Library is now open to the public. Available for check out are Christian fiction and non-fiction books, books for youth and children and Bible Study kits for adults and youth. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Children are invited to Kid’s Fun Day beginning Thursday, June 3. For girls, a Princess Tea Party will be from 10 a.m. until noon. For boys, a Brave Knights Party will be from 1-3 p.m. Both are at the Family Life Center. Sign up is at fbcmurray.org/kids. Beginning Tuesday, June 15, there will be a Preschool Story Hour in the FBC Library from 1-2 p.m. Additionally, on Tuesdays there will be a Kid’s Book Club for school-age children from 2-3 p.m. Both will take place each Tuesday through July 27. For more information, call the church library at 270-753-1282.
CCFP Board will meet Monday
The Calloway County Fire Protection District Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 7, at the old Southern States building on E. Sycamore Street.
Need Line openings for CSFP program
Need Line has openings for the Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP). Those interested can call Need Line at 270-753-6333 Tuesday through Friday. Information needed is birth date - you must be 60 or older - income eligible and provide the number of people living in your household. When you are on the once-a month program, food items to be received include milk, cheese, meat, vegetables, fruit, cereal, pasta or rice and more.
CCHS SBDM Council will meet June 9
The Calloway County High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, in the CCHS Library/Media Center.
McDaniel Cemetery to hold meeting
The McDaniel Cemetery annual business meeting will be from 1-2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 6, at the cemetery pavilion. Donations may be sent to Pam Collins, 267 Meadow Green Circle, Murray, KY 42071.
CC Genealogical Society to meet Tuesday
The Calloway County Genealogical and Historical Society will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, at the Arboretum in Pullen Pavilion, the largest pavilion at the entrance of the Arboretum off Locust Street. The focus of the meeting will be a discussion of the commemorative book that is being prepared to celebrate the 200th anniversary of Calloway County. The discussion will focus on topics, events, persons, sites that members would like to see covered. The public is invited to attend. For more information, call 601-842-4036.
TOPS meets Tuesdays
Murray Chapter 616 of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 9 a.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church at 2771 KY 94 East. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Cindy at 270-206-0818.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
Community Kitchen to serve lunch
The Murray Community Kitchen will be open every Sunday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 503 Maple St. The entrance is in the back of the church. For information, contact Matt Morehead at 270-226-3305.
