15th & Olive LIVE! to be presented
The Calloway County Tourism Commission and Murray State University are sponsoring the first 15th & Olive LIVE! as part of Freedom Fest from 5-9 p.m. From 3-9 p.m. Olive Boulevard will be closed from 14th Street to the corner of 15th Street. Also closed will be 15th Street at Olive and in front of Pogue Library. Road closure barricades will be in place. Murray State parking lots in that area will be open for the public.
Street closings for Freedom Fest Parade
The Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau has announced the schedule for street closings for the July 4 Freedom Fest Parade that begins at 9:30 a.m. from 10th Street and continues down Main Street. Streets closed are from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and includes Main Street between 10th and Industrial streets; North 10th Street from Chestnut to Main streets; Olive Boulevard from North 12th Street to Eighth Street; Sharpe Street from North 12th to Eighth Street; Payne Street from 12th Street to Eighth Street; and Walnut Street at 10th Street.
MWC to hold Executive Board Meeting
The Murray Woman’s Club will hold its Executive Board Meeting at 5:30 p.m. July 11, at the clubhouse. At 4:30 p.m., department chairmen, vice chairmen, treasurers and secretaries will gather to prepare for the upcoming club year. President Dee Morgan urges all board members and department officers to attend.
MAG Art Center Summer Art Party
The MAG Community Art Center will hold its free community Summer Art Party and Member Registration Drive to be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 1. There will be kids’ crafts and artist demos, as well as food by Hop Hound Brew Pub, live music by The Hashbrowns, and ice cream by the TMB Ice Cream Machine. The MAG Gallery will feature artwork by Amanda Kaler and Justine Riley. For more information, visit www.murrayartguild.org.
Taylor Memorial Breakfast planned
Boy Scout Troop 45 is hosting the annual Gary Taylor Memorial Breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Monday, July 4, at Murray First United Methodist Church. Tickets are available in advance, $10 for adults and $8 for children under 12. Tickets will be available at the door. First responders in uniform are free. Tickets may be purchased at the church during office hours or from any member of Boy Scout Troop 45.
Need Line asking for fan donations
Need Line is asking for fans to be donated for families in Murray and Calloway County who do not have a way to cool off during the summer. New fans may be dropped off at 509 N. 8th St. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 1-Aug. 1.
Chiari Walk to be held
The Conquer Chiari Walk Across America is being held Sept. 17, at Roy Stewart Stadium. Registration is at 3 p.m. and the walk begins at 4 p.m. Offered will be a run, walk or roll 3K. T-shirts will be provided for pre-registered walkers who have raised a minimum of $40. Participants need to register by June to guarantee a T-shirt. To register for the Chiari Walk, contact Stephanie Wilson at 270-727-9028 or email Conquerchiarikentucky@gmail.com.
MWC to hold general meetings July 14
Murray Woman’s Club President Dee Morgan has called two special general club meetings to be held consecutively on Thursday July 14, beginning at 4:30 p.m. The meetings will be for the purpose of rescinding the current Murray Woman’s Club Constitution and Bylaws and adopting proposed new bylaws. Following the two general meetings, the Executive Board will meet to adopt standing rules. All members are urged to attend.
Dexter/Almo Water District will meet
Dexter-Almo Heights Water District will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 7. The meeting will be a video teleconference with the primary location at the Dexter-Almo Heights Water District Office at 351 Almo Road. Members of the public may attend the meeting at this location and will be able to view all members of the Board of Commissioners participating in the meeting.
Story Hour to be held at First Baptist
Children are invited to attend Story Hour at the First Baptist Church Library each Thursday in July from 9-10 a.m. for ages 2 to pre-K (with parents); 10-11 a.m. for K-2; and 11 a.m. to noon for grades 3-5. For more information, call the church library at 270-753-1282. The First Baptist Church Library is open to the public. Available are Christian fiction and non-fiction books, books for youth and children and Bible Study kits for adults and youth. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Knit Wits meet Friday
The Knit Wits will meet at 1 p.m. every Friday in the library of the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Knitters and crocheters of all levels are welcome. For more information, call 270-753-0929.
AA information
Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women with the purpose to help others to recover from the pain and suffering of alcoholism. For more information, call 270-535-4111, 270-799-1065 or 270-226-3971 or visit www.wkintergroup.org.
