Trade Day at park Tuesday/Thursday
Trade Day will be held at Murray-Calloway County Central Park in the large parking lot off of Arcadia Drive from daybreak until mid-afternoon Tuesdays and Thursdays. Vendors are welcome.
Concert presented Tuesday
The Rotary Club of Murray’s Concerts in the Park series continues at the Rotary Amphitheater Performing Arts Pavilion in Central Park with the performance of Murray State University’s Town & Gown Community Band at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 6. The band is under the direction of Dr. Brent Johnson with Dr. Stephanie Carlson featured as oboe soloist. Admission is free and open to the public.
Freedom Fest Chorale seeking singers
The Murray State University Town & Gown Chorale will gather for rehearsal in preparation for the Murray Freedom Fest Concert to be held July 4 at Lovett Auditorium, on the campus of Murray State. Rehearsals will begin at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 12, in Room 314 of the Price Doyle Fine Arts Building. Music is provided. The choir will rehearse for about an hour each Monday until the July 4th concert. Singers are invited to come and join the Murray Town & Gown Freedom Fest Chorale. The chorale is conducted by Murray State University Director of Choral Activities Dr. Bradley L. Almquist. For questions, call the MSU Dept. of Music at 270-809-4288.
MWC Board meets Monday
The Murray Woman’s Club Board of Directors will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 5, at the clubhouse. President Dee Morgan urges all members to attend.
Nominations for Yard of the Month
The Garden Department of the Murray Woman’s Club sponsors a Yard of the Month. Nominations for this honor may be sent to communitynews@murrayledger.com or call 270-753-1916 and ask for Martha.
Summer vendor event to be held
A summer vendor event will be held June 17, at the WoodmenLife Building on CC Lowry Drive. This event is to support the Daughters of the King Ministry which helps hurting and abused women. For booth rental and more information, contact Vickie McCuiston at 270-978-4993 or email butterflyministries7@yahoo.com.
MAG to offer youth workshop
The MAG Community Art Center announces a summer youth workshop for ages 10 to 18, “Relief Painting,” taught by local artist Amanda Kaler. Participants will learn how to create an image onto a stamp and then carve, ink and print relief onto a tote they can take home. The class will run Wednesday to Friday, July 5-7, from 1-3:30 p.m. for $50. Scholarships are available based on financial need. For more information, contact the MAG at 270-753-4059 or register online at www.murrayartguild.org.
CCFPD Board will meet
The Calloway County Fire Protection District Board of Trustees will meet at 6 p.m.. Monday, June 5, at Station 1, East Sycamore Street.
Seniors/Veterans Luncheon planned
The annual Seniors and Veterans Luncheon, sponsored by the Hazel Woman’s Club, will be Saturday, June 10, at the Hazel Community Center. All veterans and senior citizens from the Hazel area are invited to attend. The doors open at 11:30 a.m. and lunch will be served at noon. For more information, call 270-227-7029.
Freedom Fest Parade taking applicants
The FNB Bank annual Freedom Fest Parade is now accepting applications. The parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, and will start on 10th Street and run down Main Street, past the court square. For those wishing to participate in the parade, applications can be found online at mkyfreedomfest.com. Participation is free and the deadline to apply is Sunday, June 25. For questions, contact the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau at 270-759-2199.
Food processing class offered
The Calloway County Extension Office will host a class on food processing on Monday, June 12, at 7 p.m., or Thursday, June 15, at 10 a.m. at the meeting hall at 93 Extension Way. Call the extension office at 270-753-1452 to reserve a spot in the class.
TOPS meets Tuesdays
Murray Chapter 616 of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 9 a.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church at 2771 KY 94 East. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Cindy at 270-206-0818.
Legion offers help to veterans
Service officers Mark Kennedy and Lois Wells of American Legion Post 73 will be available from 1-4 p.m. each Tuesday and Wednesday at 310 Bee Creek Drive to assist veterans and their families who need to file VA claim. No appointment is necessary, and all are served on a first-come/first-served basis. For more information, call the Post 73 Message Board at 270-761-8728.
Senior bowling available
A bowling group for senior citizens meets at 1 p.m. every Tuesday at Corvette Lanes. The cost is $11 for three games and is open to all senior citizens. For more information, contact Nancy Rubin at 270-474-8366.
Cemetery seeks donations
Donations for the upkeep of the New Concord Cemetery should be mailed to Brad Byford,195 Blueberry Circle, New Concord, KY 42076.
Health fair at MCC Senior Citizens
The Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center will sponsor a health fair Wednesday, June 14, at the Weaks Community Center. Free screenings will be offered, along with information from more than 30 organizations. For more information, call 270-753-0929.
