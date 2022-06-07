Dog & Puppy Obedience classes offered
The Humane Society of Calloway County’s Dog & Puppy Obedience classes will begin Thursday, June 9, for dogs, and Monday, June 20, for puppies. Classes meet at 6 p.m. for seven weeks for puppy class and eight weeks for dogs. The fee is $80. Contact the Humane Society at humanesociety@murray-ky.net, or call 270-759-1884. Pre-registration is required.
Need Line asking for fan donations
Need Line is asking for fans to be donated for families in Murray and Calloway County who do not have a way to cool off during the summer. New fans may be dropped off at 509 N. 8th St. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 1-Aug. 1.
Alzheimer’s Golf Tournament planned
The Second Annual Alzheimer’s Golf Tournament will be Friday, June 10, at the Murray Country Club. Check-in begins at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. The four-person format is $200 per team. To enter, call or sign up at the MCC Pro Shop, 270-753-9430. All proceeds will go to the Alzheimer’s Association.
MCC Senior Citizens Center offers trip
The Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center presents Pigeon Forge and Smoky Mountains Show Trip, Monday - Friday, Sept. 26-30. The trip will depart from the CC Senior Citizens Center at 8 a.m. For information and reservations, contact Dacia Barger at 270-753-0929.
Dexter-Almo Water Board will meet
The Dexter-Almo Water District will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 9. The meeting will be a video teleconference with the primary location at the District Office at 351 Almo Road in Almo. Members of the public may attend the meeting at this location and will be able to view all members of the board participating in the meeting.
Seniors/Veterans Luncheon to be held
The annual Seniors and Veterans Luncheon, sponsored by the Hazel Woman’s Club, will be Saturday, June 11, at the Hazel Community Center. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and lunch will be served at noon. All senior citizens and veterans are invited to attend.
Legion offers help to veterans
Service officers Mark Kennedy and Lois Wells of American Legion Post 73 will be available from 1-4 p.m. each Tuesday and Wednesday at 310 Bee Creek Drive to assist veterans and their families who need to file VA claim. No appointment is necessary, and all are served on a first-come/first-served basis. For more information, call the Post 73 Message Board at 270-761-8728.
CCHS SBDM Council will meet
The Calloway County High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, in the CCHS Library/Media Center.
Cash Family Benefit to be held
A Cash Family Benefit will be at 5 p.m. Friday, June 10, at the Kentucky Opry in Benton. Admission is $20. Live music, food, drinks and prize drawings featuring items donated from local business will be included. This is a benefit for the family of the late Jody Cash, Calloway County Chief Deputy. The public is invited to attend.
CC Master Gardeners will meet
The Calloway County Master Gardeners will begin their 2022 Thursday Night Talk Series at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at the Calloway County Extension Office Meeting Hall. A presentation by Chris Chapman will be on climate change and how it affects us and what can be done to make a better future. Meetings are open to the public. For more information, contact Matt Chadwick at 270-753-1452.
KUMC to host breakfast
Kirksey United Methodist Church will host a community breakfast from 8-9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11. A traditional breakfast of bacon, sausage, gravy, eggs and biscuits will be served. Donations will accepted with proceeds going to support our local food pantry and local food charities. All are welcome.
Drive-thru food pantry to be held
A drive-thru food pantry will be held at Kirksey United Methodist Church from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 11. Drive to the door on the south side of the church and the food will be delivered to your car.
CC Republican Party will meet
The Republican Party of Calloway County will meet Monday, June 13, at Pagliai’s. Discussions will be held about the Fourth of July Parade, the upcoming election and the Lincoln-Reagan Dinner. Pizza will be served at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting is at 6 p.m. All Republicans are invited to attend.
SO Golf sign-ups to be held
Sign-ups for Special Olympics Golf will be at 6 p.m. Monday, June 13, at Miller Memorial Golf Course. Competition is available for beginning and advanced golfers. Volunteers and Unified Partners are needed. Participation is free and loaner golf clubs are available. For more information, contact Chuck Williams at 270-293-9552.
Summer Bag Pick-Up is Wednesday
MISD Summer Activity Bag Pick-up is from 12:30-1:30 p.m. every Wednesday at Murray Middle School. For more information, contact Morgan Carman at 270-759-9592.
Sew-A-Thon planned
The annual Sew-A-Thon at Murray First United Methodist Church will be June 20-24. Needed are flannel, bias tape, terry cloth, back facing and cotton fabric. Volunteers are welcome to join for fun, food and fellowship. For more information, email krazykat5821@yahoo.com.
Tucker Cemetery seeks donations
The Tucker Cemetery in Kirksey is in need of donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. Donations may be sent to Sabrina Karraker, 1014 Crossland Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.