CC Board of Health will meet June 9
The Calloway County Board of Health will have a special-called virtual meeting Tuesday, June 9, at noon. The agenda topics will include FY21 budget presentation, director’s report and programmatic updates. All meetings are open to the public. The primary location of the video teleconference will be conducted by staff at the Calloway County Health Department via ZOOM. Those wishing to join the meeting, the ID is 852 5733 1051, password, BOH060920. For more information, contact Amy Ferguson at 270-753-3381.
MAG announces June exhibit
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center announces its June MAG Gallery exhibit, “Faces and Figures” by local artist and former Murray State University professor and art educator, Jim Stickler. The exhibit will run from Friday, June 5, through Friday, June 26, and can be viewed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. A virtual walk-through of the exhibit may be found online at murrayartguild.org.
Cemetery seeks donations
The New Providence Cemetery is in need of donations for mowing and resetting fallen stones. Mail donations to New Providence Cemetery Fund, c/o Barry Grogan, trustee, 3328 New Providence Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Elder Abuse Awareness Day
June 15 is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day which is a day that provides opportunities for communities to promose awareness of abuse and neglect of older persons. Sara Dodd, Purchase District Long Term Care ombusdsman, said anonymous reports may be needed and she urges everyone to check on their elderly neighbors. For concerns about elder care, call Dodd at 270-247-7171.
