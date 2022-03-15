Honor Flight Bluegrass applications open
American Legion Post 73 is offering veterans the opportunity to file applications for the Honor Flight Bluegrass program. This is where veterans are flown to Washington, D.C. and have the opportunity to see many of the monuments in our nation’s Capital. Service Officers Mark Kennedy and Lois Wells are available on the second Thursday of each month from 1-4 p.m. and every Tuesday and Wednesday during the same hours to enroll veterans in the program. Honor Flight Bluegrass is currently scheduling flights for April and June. The applications are all electronic/computerized and Kennedy and Wells will ensure all applications are filed by computer. This is a first-come, first-served program and no appointment is required.
MHS SBDM Council seeks nominees
Murray High School will be accepting nominations for two parent representatives to serve on the Site-Based Decision-Making Council for the term beginning July 1. Anyone interested who is eligible may pick up a nomination form at the MHS Office. The forms are also available on the school’s website. They must be returned to the school by 3 p.m. Monday, March 28. The SBDM Election will be held online April 13.
American Legion offering free clothing
American Legion Post 73 has clothing that is being offered free to veterans of Calloway and Graves counties. Some of the items are new with tags still attached and the rest is gently used, clean clothing. Handbags and shoes are also available. All items can be found at the Legion Post 73 Veterans Hall at 310 Bee Creek Drive from noon until 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, through Friday, March 18, or as long as items are available.
Blood donation opportunities
The Red Cross will hold a blood drive from noon until 5 p.m. Friday, March 11, at Southwest Calloway Elementary School.
Bicentennial book pre-orders still open
Although the deadline to submit content and pictures has passed, individuals and organizations can still purchase copies of the book by returning a check and form to the County Judge-Executive’s Office at P.O. Box 164, Murray, KY 42071. You may also utilize the online order form at www.calloway2022.com. For information, call 270-753-2920.
CC to hold kindergarten registration
Calloway County Schools Laker 4 Life kindergarten registration will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, at East Elementary, North Elementary and Southwest Elementary. This is for students who should have their fifth birthday by Aug. 1. Students will register for kindergarten, tour the school, play games and receive free educational materials and a T-shirt. Parents should bring two proofs of residency, up-to-date Kentucky Certificate of Immunization, a copy of the student’s social security card and a copy of the state issued birth certificate. For questions, visit the district website or call one of the schools.
Meals on Wheels meal fundraiser
The Murray-Calloway Senior Citizens Center is holding a Meals on Wheels To-Go Fundraiser on Wednesday, March 16. The menu is grilled pork tenderloin, hash brown casserole, green beans, Sister Shubert roll and dessert for $7. Pre-orders must be placed by Tuesday, March 15, and pick up from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, March 16. To order, contact the center at 270-753-0929.
Neighborhood food pantry available
Russell Chapel United Methodist Church will host a neighborhood food and clothing pantry from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, March 15. The church is at 229 Rowlett Trail with Dan Leslie as the pastor. For more information, call 270-436-5820 or 270-436-5737.
MHS SBDM Council meeting postponed
The Murray High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council meeting scheduled for Wednesday, March 16, has been postponed. The SBDM Council will meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, int he MHS Conference Room. All interested are invited to attend.
CC Conservation Board will meet
The Conservation Board of Supervisors will meet at 8 p.m . Tuesday, March 15, at Pagliai’s. The meeting will be held after the Conservation Banquet.
Quilt Lovers meet Thursday
The Quilt Lovers of Murray will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 17, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Visitors are welcome.
Cemetery seeks donations
The McCuiston Cemetery in New Concord is in need of funds for the upkeep of the cemetery. Send donations to Deb Smith, 2280 State Route 94E, Sedalia, KY 42079.
