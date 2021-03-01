PADD seeking nursing home ombudsman
The Purchase Area Development District is seeking a certified ombudsman, advisory council members and visitor volunteers to assist with local nursing homes. Those interested should contact Sarah Dodd, District Long-Term Care Ombudsman, at 270-251-6120 or 270-247-7171. If there are those with complaints or issues with a nursing home, please contact Dodd.
Curbside recycling in Murray offered
Murray city residents may subscribe to monthly curbside recycling by calling 270-762-0380 or visit recycling@murrayky.gov. The cost is $15 for twice-a-month pickup. This is in addition to the $15 charge for regular trash pickup.
Murray Preschool/Head Start registration
Murray Preschool/Head Start and Early Head Start will hold registration for the 2021-22 school year on Friday, March 5. Registration for new applicants will be held by phone and is by appointment only. To make an appointment, call 270-809-3262. The program serves three and four-year-old children and children with disabilities. A limited number of tuition slots are available on a first-come, first served basis for children not otherwise eligible.
CCFPD will meet Monday via Zoom
The Calloway County Fire Protection District will hold its monthly board meeting by Zoom at 6 p.m. Monday, March 1.
Girl Scout Cookies now available
Girl Scout Cookies are now available. To connect with a local Girl Scout, customers can visit www.girlscoutcookies.org, put in their zip code and it will show nearby troops where cookies can be purchased. All proceeds of the Girl Scout Cookie Program stay local to help support programming and troops in our community.
Soup for the Soul serves weeknights
Soup for the Soul Community Kitchen serves free dinner each night Monday-Friday, from 4-6 p.m., at 411 Maple Street, downtown Murray. Donations are always accepted. For more information, call 270-759-0800.
WATCH collects aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
CCPL announces opening
The Calloway County Public Library has announced temporary hours beginning Monday, March 1. The library will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. It will be closed Saturdays and Sundays. Maximum patrons in the building at one time is 15. All book returns will continue to be accepted through the drive-thru book drop only.
