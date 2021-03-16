Russell Chapel Food Pantry to open
Russell Chapel United Methodist Church will resume its monthly food pantry on the third Tuesday of each month. The food pantry and Clothes Closet will be open from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, with curbside pick-up.
Angel Alert issued
An Angel Alert has been issued from the Laker Anchor Youth Services Center at Calloway County Middle School. A family is in need of a refrigerator, stove, upright walker and electric wheel chair. Contact Dawn Olsen at 270-762-7355 ext. 5218.
Need Line will offer food drive-thru
Need Line will have a food drive-thru give-away for Murray and Calloway County residents on Friday, March 26. Bring proof of residency. No case work will be done on this day, only food. Follow signs on how to enter Need Line for this food give-away.
MWC Creative Arts Dept. will meet
The Creative Arts Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Monday, March 22, in the lower level of the clubhouse. The program will focus on re-purposing and painting decorative chairs. Social distancing and face masks will be observed.
Democratic Precinct Conventions planned
Democratic Precinct Conventions will be held virtually at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 10, at a statewide online Zoom meeting. Nominations for precinct delegates will begin March 15, and continue through April 12. To nominate yourself or someone else in your specific precinct, visit https://kydemocrats.org/2021-reorg/ or call the hotline at 833-468-6835. Each precinct will elect one male, one female and one youth, 35 years of age or younger, to vote for members to the county executive committee and Congressional District Conventions. Any Democrat registered in your precinct by April 8 can attend, nominate and run for election to the precinct committee. For more information, email reorg@kydemocrats.org or call 833-468-6835.
MHS SBDM Council will meet
The Murray High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, via Google Meet. Anyone interested in attending may contact the high school at 270-753-5202 prior to the meeting for the link.
MES to hold kindergarten registration
Murray Elementary 2021-22 kindergarten registration will be Saturday, March 20, at Murray Elementary School. Come to the school any week day before the registration date from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. to pick up a registration packet. Families will turn in enrollment forms and receive a tour of the school. Registration will be held by appointment. Go to bit.ly/MESKRegistrationMarch20 to sign up for a time. For questions, email denise.whitaker@murray.kyschools.us or call 270-753-5022.
MAG to host enameling workshop
The MAG Community Art Center will host a workshop, “Enameling 2: Pop Color Earrings,” for older teens and adults from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 20, taught by local artist and metalsmith, Jo Bennett. Participants will learn the basic techniques of enamel on copper, as well as how to form sterling silver ear wires to create their own colorful earrings. The class will be limited to six participants, beginner or intermediate. For more information and to register, visit www.murrayartguild.org or call 270-753-4059.
Kindergarten registration at CC Schools
Registration for kindergarten for Calloway County Schools will be from 4:30 to 6:30 Tuesday, March 23, and Thursday, March 25 in each of the elementary school’s gymnasiums - East Calloway, North Calloway and Southwest Calloway. Children who will be 5 on or before Aug. 1, 2021, are eligible to attend Calloway County’s full-day kindergarten. Parents should bring a copy of the state issued birth certificate, an up-to-date Kentucky Certificate of Immunization, a copy of the student’s social security card, a Kentucky Preventative Health Care Examination form, a Kentucky Eye Examination Form completed by an optometrist, and a Kentucky Dental Screening Examination form.
Sierra Club will meet March 25
Great Rivers Sierra Club will meet via Zoom at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 25. The speaker will be Tammie McCullough, owner/manager of West KY Aquaponics. Aquaponics is an integrated system which allows fish waste from ponds to grow fish and plants together in water, without herbicides, pesticides or fertilizers. For a link to join the meeting, visit the Great Rivers Sierra Club Facebook page.
Need Line CSFP Senior Day is Thursday
The CSFP Senior Day at Need Line will be Thursday, March 18. No case work or other services will be available on this day.
CC Tea Party to hold meeting
The Calloway County Tea Party will have a re-organizational meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 22, at the West Kentucky Realty office in downtown Murray. This is the former Regions Bank and Bank of Murray building. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss reviving the local Tea Party. All interested are invited to attend.
Laker Cove Advisory Council will meet
The Laker Cove Family Resource Center at Calloway County Preschool/Head Start and Southwest Calloway Elementary School will hold its next Advisory Council meeting virtually via Teams at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 18. All stakeholders are welcome to attend. For more information, call 270-762-7410.
Cemetery seeks donations
The Bonner Cemetery in the Pottertown community is in need of donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. Donations may be mailed to Jim Hendrick, 260 Cohoon Road, Murray, KY 42071, or Kathy Cook, 190 Irvin Cobb Road, Murray, KY 42071.
