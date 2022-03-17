MHS SBDM Council seeks nominees
Murray High School will be accepting nominations for two parent representatives to serve on the Site-Based Decision-Making Council for the term beginning July 1. Anyone interested who is eligible may pick up a nomination form at the MHS Office. The forms are also available on the school’s website. They must be returned to the school by 3 p.m. Monday, March 28. The SBDM Election will be held online April 13.
MAG offering Side by Side workshop
The MAG Community Art Center and Arts for Kentucky announce its upcoming Side by Side workshop for students with disabilities. Partnering with Murray State University Art Education, workshops will begin April 14, after which students will complete a collaborative work with a local artist, culminating in an exhibition this summer. This is a free program, but registration is limited. For more information and to register, visit murrayartguild.org.
Honor Flight Bluegrass applications open
American Legion Post 73 is offering veterans the opportunity to file applications for the Honor Flight Bluegrass program. This is where veterans are flown to Washington, D.C. and have the opportunity to see many of the monuments in our nation’s Capital. Service Officers Mark Kennedy and Lois Wells are available on the second Thursday of each month from 1-4 p.m. and every Tuesday and Wednesday during the same hours to enroll veterans in the program. Honor Flight Bluegrass is currently scheduling flights for April and June. The applications are all electronic/computerized and Kennedy and Wells will ensure all applications are filed by computer. This is a first-come, first-served program and no appointment is required.
CC to hold kindergarten registration
Calloway County Schools Laker 4 Life kindergarten registration will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, at East Elementary, North Elementary and Southwest Elementary. This is for students who should have their fifth birthday by Aug. 1. Students will register for kindergarten, tour the school, play games and receive free educational materials and a T-shirt. Parents should bring two proofs of residency, up-to-date Kentucky Certificate of Immunization, a copy of the student’s social security card and a copy of the state issued birth certificate. For questions, visit the district website or call one of the schools.
MHS SBDM Council meeting postponed
The Murray High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council meeting scheduled for Wednesday, March 16, has been postponed. The SBDM Council will meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, int he MHS Conference Room. All interested are invited to attend.
American Legion offering free clothing
American Legion Post 73 has clothing that is being offered free to veterans of Calloway and Graves counties. Some of the items are new with tags still attached and the rest is gently used, clean clothing. Handbags and shoes are also available. All items can be found at the Legion Post 73 Veterans Hall at 310 Bee Creek Drive from noon until 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, through Friday, March 18, or as long as items are available.
Good Life offering trip to Alaska
Good Life is hosting a trip to Alaska, By Land and Sea, from Aug. 22 through Sept. 2. A four-night land adventure plus a seven night cruise is included in the package. For more information, contact Brenda Sykes at bsykes@themurraybank.co or call 270-293-3182.
Stroke Support Group to meet
Murray Stroke and Brain Injury Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, March 21, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Center for Health and Wellness Classroom. Randy “Windtalker” Motz will offer a Native American flute music therapy. For more information, contact Cheryl Crouch at 270-293-9442 or email cherylscrouch@yahoo.com.
Fish fry to be Friday
A fish fry will be at St. Leo Catholic Church from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, March 18.
Breast Cancer Group will meet
The Breast Cancer Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, at Mr. Gatti’s. For more information, contact Evelyn Wallis at 270-489-2462.
Masonic Lodge meets Monday
Murray Masonic Lodge will meet Monday, March 21. Dinner is at 6 p.m and the meeting begins at 7 p.m.
Community Kitchen to serve lunch
The Murray Community Kitchen will be open every Sunday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 503 Maple St. The entrance is in the back of the church. For information, contact Matt Morehead at 270-226-3305.
Cemetery seeks donations
Salem Baptist Church Cemetery is accepting donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. Send donations to Larry Callihan, 7116 KY 94 West, Murray, KY 42071, or to Salem Baptist Church, 1034 Browns Grove Road, Murray, KY 42071. For questions, call 270-435-4163.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
