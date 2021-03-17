CC Tea Party to hold meeting
The Calloway County Tea Party will have a re-organizational meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 22, at the West Kentucky Realty office in downtown Murray. This is the former Regions Bank and Bank of Murray building. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss reviving the local Tea Party. All interested are invited to attend.
County to celebrate bicentennial in 2022
Calloway County will celebrate its bicentennial in 2022. Anyone with ideas or suggestions for the county’s bicentennial celebration, contact Deputy Judge-Executive Gina Winchester at gwinchester@callowayky.com. To provide content for the bicentennial commemorative book, email the author, Bobbie Smith Bryant at bobbiebryant40@gmail.com.
Angel Alert issued
An Angel Alert has been issued from the Laker Anchor Youth Services Center at Calloway County Middle School. A family is in need of a refrigerator, stove, upright walker and electric wheel chair. Contact Dawn Olsen at 270-762-7355 ext. 5218.
Need Line will offer food drive-thru
Need Line will have a food drive-thru give-away for Murray and Calloway County residents on Friday, March 26. Bring proof of residency. No case work will be done on this day, only food. Follow signs on how to enter Need Line for this food give-away.
MWC Creative Arts Dept. will meet
The Creative Arts Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Monday, March 22, in the lower level of the clubhouse. The program will focus on re-purposing and painting decorative chairs. Social distancing and face masks will be observed.
Democratic Precinct Conventions planned
Democratic Precinct Conventions will be held virtually at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 10, at a statewide online Zoom meeting. Nominations for precinct delegates will begin March 15, and continue through April 12. To nominate yourself or someone else in your specific precinct, visit https://kydemocrats.org/2021-reorg/ or call the hotline at 833-468-6835. Each precinct will elect one male, one female and one youth, 35 years of age or younger, to vote for members to the county executive committee and Congressional District Conventions. Any Democrat registered in your precinct by April 8 can attend, nominate and run for election to the precinct committee. For more information, email reorg@kydemocrats.org or call 833-468-6835.
American Legion Post 73 will meet
American Legion Post 73 of Murray will meet Thursday, March 25, at the American Legion Veterans’ Hall at 310 Bee Creek Drive. Food and fellowship will be at 6:30 p.m., followed by a business meeting at 7 p.m. All veterans are invited to attend.
Kindergarten registration at CC Schools
Registration for kindergarten for Calloway County Schools will be from 4:30 to 6:30 Tuesday, March 23, and Thursday, March 25 in each of the elementary school’s gymnasiums - East Calloway, North Calloway and Southwest Calloway. Children who will be 5 on or before Aug. 1, 2021, are eligible to attend Calloway County’s full-day kindergarten. Parents should bring a copy of the state issued birth certificate, an up-to-date Kentucky Certificate of Immunization, a copy of the student’s social security card, a Kentucky Preventative Health Care Examination form, a Kentucky Eye Examination Form completed by an optometrist, and a Kentucky Dental Screening Examination form.
Sierra Club will meet March 25
Great Rivers Sierra Club will meet via Zoom at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 25. The speaker will be Tammie McCullough, owner/manager of West KY Aquaponics. Aquaponics is an integrated system which allows fish waste from ponds to grow fish and plants together in water, without herbicides, pesticides or fertilizers. For a link to join the meeting, visit the Great Rivers Sierra Club Facebook page.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is low on mixed vegetables, Jiffy corn meal mix, loaf bread, chili beans, tuna and milk. Cleaning and personal hygiene items needed include toilet paper, bar soap, men’s and women’s deodorant and shampoo. Also requested are one-gallon ziplock bags, large brown paper grocery bags and plastic grocery bags. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
Heathy Choices lessons offered for adults
The Calloway County Cooperative Extension Service will offer the Nutrition Education Program’s Healthy Choices for Everybody lessons. These lessons are for limited resource adults and will meet from 5-6:30 p.m. every Wednesday, beginning March 24, or every Thursday from 6-7:30 p.m. beginning March 25, for seven weeks. There is no cost for these lessons. To register, email Myra.Vazquez@uky.edu, call the office at 270-753-1452, or visit www.facebook.com/Calloway NEP/.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
Community Kitchen to serve lunch
The Murray Community Kitchen will be open every Sunday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 503 Maple St. The entrance is in the back of the church. For information, contact Matt Morehead at 270-226-3305.
WATCH collects aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
