Spring clothing giveaway to be held
Glendale Road Church of Christ will conduct a spring clothing giveaway for all ages from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, March 27.
Healthy Choices lessons offered for adults
The Calloway County Cooperative Extension Service will offer the Nutrition Education Program’s Healthy Choices for Everybody lessons. These lessons are for limited resource adults and will meet from 5-6:30 p.m. every Wednesday, beginning March 24, or every Thursday from 6-7:30 p.m. beginning March 25, for seven weeks. There is no cost for these lessons. To register, email Myrna.Vazquez@uky.edu, call the office at 270-753-1452, or visit www.facebook.com/Calloway NEP/.
CC Tea Party to hold meeting
The Calloway County Tea Party will have a re-organizational meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 22, at the West Kentucky Realty office in downtown Murray. This is the former Regions Bank and Bank of Murray building. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss reviving the local Tea Party. All interested are invited to attend.
County to celebrate bicentennial in 2022
Calloway County will celebrate its bicentennial in 2022. Anyone with ideas or suggestions for the county’s bicentennial celebration, contact Deputy Judge-Executive Gina Winchester at gwinchester@callowayky.com. To provide content for the bicentennial commemorative book, email the author, Bobbie Smith Bryant at bobbiebryant40@gmail.com.
Angel Alert issued
An Angel Alert has been issued from the Laker Anchor Youth Services Center at Calloway County Middle School. A family is in need of a refrigerator, stove, upright walker and electric wheel chair. Contact Dawn Olsen at 270-762-7355 ext. 5218.
Need Line will offer food drive-thru
Need Line will have a food drive-thru give-away for Murray and Calloway County residents on Friday, March 26. Bring proof of residency. No case work will be done on this day, only food. Follow signs on how to enter Need Line for this food give-away.
American Legion Post 73 will meet
American Legion Post 73 of Murray will meet Thursday, March 25, at the American Legion Veterans’ Hall at 310 Bee Creek Drive. Food and fellowship will be at 6:30 p.m., followed by a business meeting at 7 p.m. All veterans are invited to attend.
Kindergarten registration at CC Schools
Registration for kindergarten for Calloway County Schools will be from 4:30 to 6:30 Tuesday, March 23, and Thursday, March 25 in each of the elementary school’s gymnasiums - East Calloway, North Calloway and Southwest Calloway. Children who will be 5 on or before Aug. 1, 2021, are eligible to attend Calloway County’s full-day kindergarten. Parents should bring a copy of the state issued birth certificate, an up-to-date Kentucky Certificate of Immunization, a copy of the student’s social security card, a Kentucky Preventative Health Care Examination form, a Kentucky Eye Examination Form completed by an optometrist, and a Kentucky Dental Screening Examination form.
Sierra Club will meet Thursday
Great Rivers Sierra Club will meet via Zoom at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 25. The speaker will be Tammie McCullough, owner/manager of West KY Aquaponics. Aquaponics is an integrated system which allows fish waste from ponds to grow fish and plants together in water, without herbicides, pesticides or fertilizers. For a link to join the meeting, visit the Great Rivers Sierra Club Facebook page.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
WATCH collects aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
MAG to present Side-by-Side workshop
The MAG Community Art Center and Arts for All Kentucky announces its upcoming Side-by-Side workshop for students with disabilities. Partnering with Murray State University art education, a mixture of Zoom and in-person classes will be held in April, after which students will complete a collaborative work with a local artist, culminating in an exhibition this summer. This is a free program, but registration is limited. For more information and registration forms, contact the MAG at 270-753-4059 or visit www.murrayartguild.org.
Dixon Cemetery to hold maintenance day
The Dixon Cemetery Spring Maintenance Day will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 3, weather permitting. There will be light work on the grounds. The cemetery is located in Land Between the Lakes near Bacon Creek. For more information, call 270-293-8850 or 270-522-6689. Donations for future mowing of the cemetery may be mailed to Dixon Cemetery Association, c/o June Ezell, 497 Oliver Road, Cadiz, KY 42211.
American Legion offers help for veterans
American Legion Post 73 of Murray will assist veterans needing to file claims with the VA from 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. This is a first-come, first-served basis and appointments are not necessary. Veterans may call the Post 73 Message Board at 270-761-8728 and leave a message that will receive a prompt reply.
WKEC will meet Wednesday
West Kentucky Educational Cooperative will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 24, at the WKEC Conference Center in Eddyville. The meeting will conclude by noon.
