MWC Creative Arts to meet
The Creative Arts Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Monday, March 28, at the Murray Art Guild. The program will be creating bowls for the Empty Bowl Project. Hostesses are Janeen Winters and Kristen Luurs.
Sierra Club will meet
The Sierra Club Meet-and Greet will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at 1407 Misty Creek Drive. A short presentation of “May Be The Forest Be With You,” will be presented by Peggy Fallon. New members are welcome.
MAG offering Side by Side workshop
The MAG Community Art Center and Arts for Kentucky announce its upcoming Side by Side workshop for students with disabilities. Partnering with Murray State University Art Education, workshops will begin April 14, after which students will complete a collaborative work with a local artist, culminating in an exhibition this summer. This is a free program, but registration is limited. For more information and to register, visit murrayartguild.org.
MHS SBDM Council seeks nominees
Murray High School will be accepting nominations for two parent representatives to serve on the Site-Based Decision-Making Council for the term beginning July 1. Anyone interested who is eligible may pick up a nomination form at the MHS Office. The forms are also available on the school’s website. They must be returned to the school by 3 p.m. Monday, March 28. The SBDM Election will be held online April 13.
Honor Flight Bluegrass applications open
American Legion Post 73 is offering veterans the opportunity to file applications for the Honor Flight Bluegrass program. This is where veterans are flown to Washington, D.C. and have the opportunity to see many of the monuments in our nation’s Capital. Service Officers Mark Kennedy and Lois Wells are available on the second Thursday of each month from 1-4 p.m. and every Tuesday and Wednesday during the same hours to enroll veterans in the program. Honor Flight Bluegrass is currently scheduling flights for April and June. The applications are all electronic/computerized and Kennedy and Wells will ensure all applications are filed by computer. This is a first-come, first-served program and no appointment is required.
Good Life offering trip to Alaska
Good Life is hosting a trip to Alaska, By Land and Sea, from Aug. 22 through Sept. 2. A four-night land adventure plus a seven night cruise is included in the package. For more information, contact Brenda Sykes at bsykes@themurraybank.com or call 270-293-3182.
Back Pack program needs items
Need Line needs to stock its shelves for the Back Pack program. Needed for preschool and elementary are Pop Tarts, cheese and crackers, applesauce cups, pudding cups, small bad pretzels, juice drinks in cartons, snack on the run tuna salad kit with crackers, single-serve cereal boxes, fruit cups, cereal bars with no nuts, pudding cups, single-serve potato chip bags and a snack pack of Jello. No peanut items due to children with peanut allergies. Needed for middle and high school are pop top cans of Beanee Weenies, mac and cheese bowls, small can pop top vegetables, Vienna sausages, cereal bowls, small pop top fruits and small pop top tuna or chicken. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
American Legion to meet Thursday
The American Legion Post 73 of Murray will meet Thursday, March 24, at the American Legion Veterans’ Hall at 310 Bee Creek Drive. Food and fellowship will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by a business meeting at 7 p.m. All veterans are invited to attend.
CC TEA Party meeting planned
The Calloway County TEA Party (Patriotic Conservatives of Calloway County) will meet for its “Politics and Pizza at Pagliai’s” Monday, March 28. Ukraine native Yuriy Panchuk will speak on the Russian war on Ukraine. Pizza is served at 5:30 p.m. and the program begins at 6 p.m. All interested are invited to attend.
WATCH collects aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
McDaniel Cemetery seeks donations
Donations for the upkeep and perpetual fund of the McDaniel Cemetery, east of Almo, may be sent to Pam Collins, 267 Meadow Green Circle, Murray, KY 42071.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is need of loaf bread, fresh produce, cranberry sauce, canned mixed vegetables, canned fruit and canned sweet potatoes. Cleaning and personal hygiene items needed include toilet paper, men’s and women’s deodorant, dish liquid and bar soap. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
Hippie Daze Festival to be held
The Women of the Aurora Community Park Activities Committee (WACPAC) is sponsoring a Hippie Daze Festival April 29, 30, and May 1, at Kenlake State Park’s Tennis Center in Aurora. Vendors are sought for indoor and outdoor participation. There will be food, music, vintage campers and hippies. For more information, text or leave a message for Bonnie at 270-205-1501. Vendor fee for indoor is $75 and outdoor is $60 for all three days.
Fish Fry will be held Friday
St. Leo Catholic Church will have a Fish Fry from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, March 25.
