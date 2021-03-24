MAG to present Side-by-Side workshop
The MAG Community Art Center and Arts for All Kentucky announces its upcoming Side-by-Side workshop for students with disabilities. Partnering with Murray State University art education, a mixture of Zoom and in-person classes will be held in April, after which students will complete a collaborative work with a local artist, culminating in an exhibition this summer. This is a free program, but registration is limited. For more information and registration forms, contact the MAG at 270-753-4059 or visit www.murrayartguild.org.
Need Line will offer food drive-thru
Need Line will have a food drive-thru give-away for Murray and Calloway County residents on Friday, March 26, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bring proof of residency. No case work will be done on this day, only food. Follow signs on how to enter Need Line for this food give-away.
Spring clothing giveaway to be held
Glendale Road Church of Christ will conduct a spring clothing giveaway for all ages from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, March 27.
Healthy Choices lessons offered for adults
The Calloway County Cooperative Extension Service will offer the Nutrition Education Program’s Healthy Choices for Everybody lessons. These lessons are for limited resource adults and will meet from 5-6:30 p.m. every Wednesday, beginning March 24, or every Thursday from 6-7:30 p.m. beginning March 25, for seven weeks. There is no cost for these lessons. To register, email Myrna.Vazquez@uky.edu, call the office at 270-753-1452, or visit www.facebook.com/Calloway NEP/.
County to celebrate bicentennial in 2022
Calloway County will celebrate its bicentennial in 2022. Anyone with ideas or suggestions for the county’s bicentennial celebration, contact Deputy Judge-Executive Gina Winchester at gwinchester@callowayky.com. To provide content for the bicentennial commemorative book, email the author, Bobbie Smith Bryant at bobbiebryant40@gmail.com.
Angel Alert issued
An Angel Alert has been issued from the Laker Anchor Youth Services Center at Calloway County Middle School. A family is in need of a refrigerator, stove, upright walker and electric wheel chair. Contact Dawn Olsen at 270-762-7355 ext. 5218.
American Legion Post 73 will meet
American Legion Post 73 of Murray will meet Thursday, March 25, at the American Legion Veterans’ Hall at 310 Bee Creek Drive. Food and fellowship will be at 6:30 p.m., followed by a business meeting at 7 p.m. All veterans are invited to attend.
Sierra Club will meet Thursday
Great Rivers Sierra Club will meet via Zoom at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 25. The speaker will be Tammie McCullough, owner/manager of West KY Aquaponics. Aquaponics is an integrated system which allows fish waste from ponds to grow fish and plants together in water, without herbicides, pesticides or fertilizers. For a link to join the meeting, visit the Great Rivers Sierra Club Facebook page.
Dixon Cemetery to hold maintenance day
The Dixon Cemetery Spring Maintenance Day will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 3, weather permitting. There will be light work on the grounds. The cemetery is located in Land Between the Lakes near Bacon Creek. For more information, call 270-293-8850 or 270-522-6689. Donations for future mowing of the cemetery may be mailed to Dixon Cemetery Association, c/o June Ezell, 497 Oliver Road, Cadiz, KY 42211.
KUMC to host Easter Drive-Thru for kids
Kirksey United Methodist Church will have an Easter Bunny Drive-Thru from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, April 3 for ages 12 and under. Easter baskets full of goodies will be given to each child. Entry for this event will be on the side of the church at the door to the fellowship hall.
Harbour Youth Advisory Council to meet
The Harbour Youth Service Center at Calloway County High School will hold its Advisory Council Meeting virtually via Teams at noon Monday, April 29. All stakeholders are welcome. Call 270-762-7390 for information.
Cemetery seeks donations
The Old Ledbetter Cemetery, next to the Ledbetter Baptist Church, is in need of donations for upkeep of the cemetery. Donations may be sent to Old Ledbetter Cemetery, c/o Mary Ann Boyd McManus, 170 Utterback Road, Apt. 620, Murray, KY 42071.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.