Murray FRYSC to hold advisory meeting
The Murray Family Resource Youth Services Center will hold an advisory council meeting at noon Wednesday, March 3 in the Murray Middle School Library. If you wish to attend in person, please RSVP to Morgan Carmen at 270-759-9592. The meeting will also be available to view on Zoom at http://bit.ly/MFRYSCadvisorymeetingMAR2020.
CCPL announces updates
The Calloway County Public Library has announced updates to temporary hours and services. Library hours will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and closed Saturday and Sunday. The maximum number that may be in the library at one time is 15. All library material returns will continue to be accepted through the Drive-Thru Book Drop only. Face masks must be worn when entering the library and while using library services. Computer use is available but only four computers are available and are limited to one hour, one time per day.
CC Preschool/Head Start registration
The Calloway County Preschool/Head Start spring registration for the 2021-22 school year has begun. If your child will be 3 or 4 on or before Aug. 1, 2021, call the preschool at 270-762-7410 to schedule an appointment.
PADD seeking nursing home ombudsman
The Purchase Area Development District is seeking a certified ombudsman, advisory council members and visitor volunteers to assist with local nursing homes. Those interested should contact Sarah Dodd, District Long-Term Care Ombudsman, at 270-251-6120 or 270-247-7171. If there are those with complaints or issues with a nursing home, please contact Dodd.
Curbside recycling in Murray offered
Murray city residents may subscribe to monthly curbside recycling by calling 270-762-0380 or visit recycling@murrayky.gov. The cost is $15 for twice-a-month pickup. This is in addition to the $15 charge for regular trash pickup.
Murray Preschool/Head Start registration
Murray Preschool/Head Start and Early Head Start will hold registration for the 2021-22 school year on Friday, March 5. Registration for new applicants will be held by phone and is by appointment only. To make an appointment, call 270-809-3262. The program serves three and four-year-old children and children with disabilities. A limited number of tuition slots are available on a first-come, first served basis for children not otherwise eligible.
Girl Scout Cookies now available
Girl Scout Cookies are now available. To connect with a local Girl Scout, customers can visit www.girlscoutcookies.org, put in their zip code and it will show nearby troops where cookies can be purchased. All proceeds of the Girl Scout Cookie Program stay local to help support programming and troops in our community.
CCHS SBDM Council to meet March 10
The Calloway County High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 10. No in-person attendance will be available for the public, however, a link to join the meeting will be posted on the CCHS SBDM web page at www.calloway.kyschools.us/1/Content2/38.
Cemetery seeks donations
The Lone Oak Cemetery on Faxon Road is in need of donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. Mail donations to Mike Vance at 5048 Faxon Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is low on peanut butter, canned pasta, pancake mix, pancake syrup, sweet green peas and soup. Homeless food packs are in need of Beanie Weenies, cereal bars, peanut butter/crackers, Vienna sausage, single-serve meal packs and single-serve fruit cups. Cleaning and personal hygiene items needed include toilet paper, toothbrushes, toothpaste, bar soap and shampoo. Also requested are one-gallon ziplock bags, large brown paper grocery bags and plastic grocery bags. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.