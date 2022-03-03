CCPL Board to meet Tuesday
The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, at First Presbyterian Church. The public is invited to attend.
Blood donation opportunities
The Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at St. John’s Episcopal Church and from noon until 5 p.m. Friday, March 11, at Southwest Calloway Elementary School.
St. Leo Fish Fry is Friday
St. Leo Catholic Church will start its annual fish fry on Friday, March 4, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The fish fry will be held every Friday through April 8.
SO spring sports to hold sign ups
Special Olympics is holding spring sports sign ups this month. Bocce and track is at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, at the Murray High School Track. Soccer sign ups are at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, at the Rockets Park in Kirksey. Participation is free and all athletes with all skill levels, unified partners and volunteers are welcome. Eligible Special Olympics athletes must be 8 with an intellectual or developmental disability. Unified Partners are non-disabled peers, age 8 and over, who partner with athletes for training and competition. For more information, contact Laura Miller at lmiller@sokyorg or call 270-293-9054.
CC Genealogical Society to hold meeting
The Calloway County Genealogical and Historical Society will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, in the new Parish Hall of St. John’s Episcopal Church. The program will be presented by Robert Valentine on “Scots in West Kentucky.” A report on the Calloway County Bicentennial Celebration will be given, followed by a short business meting. The pubic is invited to attend and masks are required. For questions, call 601-842-4036.
MAG seeks area photographers
The Murray Art Guild invites area photographers, youth included, to enter its annual photo exhibit, “Proofs.” The exhibit will be in April during the Murray Art Hop. The deadline for entry is March 15. Cash awards are given in both adult and youth categories. For more information and to enter, visit murrayartguild.org.
MES SBDM Council will meet
The Murray Elementary School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, in the MES Library. All interested are invited to attend.
Delay of Girl Scout Cookies
The delivery of Girl Scout cookies has been delayed due to the bakery partner needing more time to fulfill the council’s order for the 2022 Cookie Program. The baker’s unexpected delay is related to the pandemic and supply chain challenges. Cookie distribution is scheduled to begin March 14, and cookie booth sales will extend for five weeks, from March 25 through April 24.
Murray Star Chapter to meet
The Murray Star Chapter No. 433 Order of the Eastern Star will meet Tuesday, March 8. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. and the meeting will follow at 7 p.m.
Bicentennial book pre-orders still open
Although the deadline to submit content and pictures has passed, individuals and organizations can still purchase copies of the book by returning a check and form to the County Judge-Executive’s Office at P.O. Box 164, Murray, KY 42071. You may also utilize the online order form at www.calloway2022.com. For information, call 270-753-2920.
MWC Alpha Dept. meets March 8
The Alpha Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, at the clubhouse. A review of the applications for “Feature a Teacher” educational initiative will be held.
Dexter-Almo Water District to meet
The Dexter-Almo Water District will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 3, by video teleconference. The location of the teleconference is the water district office at 351 Almo Road, Almo. Members of the public may attend the meeting at this location and will be able to view members of the Board of Commissioners participating in the meeting.
WATCH collects aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
CCFPD will meet Monday
The Calloway County Fire Protection District Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 7, at Station 1 on East Sycamore Street.
Mobile food distribution at Need Line
There will be a mobile food distribution from 10 a.m. until noon on Friday, March 11, at Need Line, 509 N. 8th St. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
MWC Delta Dept. meet Wednesday
The Delta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 9, at the clubhouse. The program will be presented by Jennifer Rukavina on weather - “What to Know and Where to Go.” Weather radios programmed for Calloway County will be available for purchase. Dee Morgan is the hostess.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
Knit Wits meet Friday
The Knit Wits will meet at 1 p.m. every Friday in the library of the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Knitters and crocheters of all levels are welcome. For more information, call 270-753-0929.
