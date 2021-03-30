Blood donation opportunities
Upcoming blood donation opportunities offered by the Red Cross will be available on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 6 and 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Murray State University, 1403 Olive St.; Friday, April 9, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lowe’s; Monday, March 12, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at CFSB North; and Tuesday, April 13, from 12:30-5:30 p.m. at First Prebyterian Church. At each location, temperature checks will be conducted, and social distancing and face coverings will be practiced. All blood types are needed, but especialy type O. You can schedule a donation by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-733-2767. The Red Cross is also testing blood, platelets and plasma for COVID-19 antibodies. Donors can expect to receive the results of their antibody test within two weeks through the Red Cross Donor App or the donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.
Dog and puppy obedience classes offered
The Humane Society of Calloway County is offering dog and puppy obedience classes. Puppy kindergarten begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 8, and dog obedience classes are at 6 p.m. beginning Monday, April 5. They both last for seven weeks and the fee for the course is $80. Class details and registration forms may be found at www.ForThePets.org, by email at humanesociety@murray-ky.net, or by calling 270-759-1884 Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Messages may also be left on the organization’s Facebook page.
MAG to present Saturday Workshop
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center will hold its Second Saturday Workshop from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 10, for kids ages 7 to 12, taught by Debi Danielson. Students will be using large pieces of cardboard and paints to create BIG birds and insects. The class is limited to six participants. For more information, contact the MAG at 270-753-4059 or register online at www.murrayartguild.org.
Dixon Cemetery to hold maintenance day
The Dixon Cemetery Spring Maintenance Day will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 3, weather permitting. There will be light work on the grounds. The cemetery is located in Land Between the Lakes near Bacon Creek. For more information, call 270-293-8850 or 270-522-6689. Donations for future mowing of the cemetery may be mailed to Dixon Cemetery Association, c/o June Ezell, 497 Oliver Road, Cadiz, KY 42211.
KUMC to host Easter Drive-Thru for kids
Kirksey United Methodist Church will have an Easter Bunny Drive-Thru from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, April 3, for ages 12 and under. Easter baskets full of goodies will be given to each child. Entry for this event will be on the side of the church at the door to the fellowship hall.
Greater Hope to hold clothing giveaway
Greater Hope Baptist Church at 711 River Road will hold its annual Clothing Giveaway, and will distribute Easter baskets to all children from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 3.
Den Youth Service Council will meet
The Den Youth Service Center at Murray High School will have an Advisory Council meeting at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, at the high school. For more information, contact Janeann Turner at 270-753-6565.
MAG to host virual MAG Makers
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center announces its upcoming virtual MAG Makers, held on the second Thursday of the month, April 8, from 6:30-8 p.m. for teens and adults. The April project will be embroidered pennant garlands taught by Debi and Rosemary. No experience is necessary. The workshop will be held virtually via Zoom, with materials kit to be picked up the week of class. For more information, call the MAG at 27-753-4059 or register online at www.murrayartguild.org.
CC Repblican Party to meet April 12
The Calloway County Republican Party will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, April 12, at Pagliai’s. Pizza will be served beginning at 5:30 p.m. Guests will be leadership from the Republican Party via Zoom, Chairman Mac Brown, Executive Director Sarah Van Wallaghen and Director of Local Development Hunter Whitaker. For more information, call 270-293-8401.
KUMC to open food pantry
Kirksey United Methodist Church is opening a new food pantry. It will be a drive-thru only until COVID-19 restrictions are lifted and open the second Saturday of each month starting Saturday, April 10 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
MCC Ladies Golf to host Tee-Off Coffee
The Ladies Golf Association of the Murray Country Club will host the 2021 Tee-Off Coffee at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 14, at the clubhouse. All lady golfers of the club are invited to attend. Hostess will be Val Heath and Cheryl Pittman. The season schedule includes regular golf for 18 hole and 9 hole golfers, organized scrambles, allowing all players regardless of skill level, to play together, and other special events. Working members will have the opportunity to participate in the Ringer Board and Birdie Tree competitions. If interested in more information, contact Judy Tidwell at 270-293-5475 or Deb Bergman at 636-795-9800. All COVID-19 guidlines will be observed for this and other golfing events.
Hazel Baptist to hold Easter Egg Hunt
Hazel Baptist Church will host an Easter Egg Hunt at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 3, for children through fifth grade. Refreshments will be served and all children are welcome to attend.
