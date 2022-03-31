All-You-Can-Eat Fish Fry to be held
Temple Hill Masonic Lodge is hosting an All-You-Can-Eat Fish Fry from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, April 1. The cost is $10 a person with proceeds to go toward a local charity. The lodge is on KY 464 in Almo. The public is invited to attend.
CCPL to close April 3
The Calloway County Public Library will be closed from April 3 through May 2 for construction. On April 1, the CCPL’s Book Drop will temporarily be relocated to the University Church of Christ on South 12th Street. Beginning April 12, the library will host Remote Service Days to provide limited library services on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the lower level of the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse at 704 Vine St. Services will include material returns and checkouts, notary services, printing, copies and computer and internet usage. For more information about the closure and other services, call 270-753-2288 or email contactccpl@callowaylibrary.org. Information may also be found at callowaycountylibrary.org.
National Poetry Month in April
April is National Poetry Month and Poetry and WKMS-FM, an NPR affiliate in Murray, is continuing its tradition of broadcasting short (45-seconds or less) poems written and recorded by listeners every weekday in April. The theme this year is “There’s a poem in this place,” and the public is invited to write and record a short poem that reflects the theme. Constance Alexander will host a free online writing workshop on Tuesday, April 5, from 6:30 - 7:30 p.m., for those seeking inspiration and encouragement. Poetry Minutes will begin April 1.
MWC Executive Board to meet
The Executive Board of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, April 4, at the clubhouse. President Joetta Kelly urges all board members to attend.
Hippie Daze Festival to be held
The Women of the Aurora Community Park Activities Committee (WACPAC) is sponsoring a Hippie Daze Festival April 29, 30, and May 1, at Kenlake State Park’s Tennis Center in Aurora. Vendors are sought for indoor and outdoor participation. There will be food, music, vintage campers and hippies. For more information, text or leave a message for Bonnie at 270-205-1501. Vendor fee for indoor is $75 and outdoor is $60 for all three days.
MHS SBDM Council seeks nominees
Murray High School will be accepting nominations for two parent representatives to serve on the Site-Based Decision-Making Council for the term beginning July 1. Anyone interested who is eligible may pick up a nomination form at the MHS Office. The forms are also available on the school’s website. They must be returned to the school by 3 p.m. Monday, March 28. The SBDM Election will be held online April 13.
MCCH retirees to meet
The Murray-Calloway County Hospital retirees will meet at 11 a.m. Monday, April 4, at the Big Apple Cafe.
Dixon Cemetery Day planned
The Dixon Cemetery Spring Maintenance Day will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 2, weather permitting. There will be light work on the grounds. The cemetery is in Land Between the Lakes near Bacon Creek. Call 270-293-8850 or 270-522-6689 for more information or directions. Donations for future mowing may be mailed to Dixon Cemetery Association, c/o June Ezell, 497 Oliver Road, Cadiz, KY 42211.
Paper accepting poetry
April is National Poetry Month and the Murray Ledger & Times plans to publish a poetry page the end of April. The public is welcome to send a poem they wrote (350 words or less) to communitynews@murrayledger.com. Or they can be brought to the office, but must be typed.
CCFPD to meet Monday
The Calloway County Fire Protection District Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, April 4, at Station 1 on East Sycamore Street.
MWC Kappa Department will meet
The Kappa Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, at the clubhouse.
Easter Egg Hunt planned
Sugar Creek Baptist Church will host an Easter Egg Hunt at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9. Dessert and ice cream will be served after the hunt. The church is at 1888 Faxon Road. The public is invited to attend.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
WATCH collects aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
Cemetery seeking donations
Donations for the maintenance of North Pleasant Grove Cemetery may be sent to Julia Cain, 2200 Erwin Road, Murray, KY 42071.
