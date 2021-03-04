CCPL to present virtual lecture
The Calloway County Public Library will host the second lecture of the sixth annual Murray State University Department of History Spring Lecture Series at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 7. The guest speaker will be Dr. Marjorie Hilton who will present her lecture on “Defining the Enemy: Americanism in Soviet Films and Propaganda of the Early Twentieth Century.” For more information and a link to join the virtual lecture, visit https://callowaycountylibrary.org.
MES to hold kindergarten registration
Murray Elementary 2021-22 kindergarten registration will be Saturday, March 20, at Murray Elementary School. Come to the school any week day before the registration date from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. to pick up a registration packet. Families will turn in enrollment forms and receive a tour of the school. Registration will be held by appointment. Go to bit.ly/MESKRegistrationMarch20 to sign up for a time. For questions, email denise.whitaker@murray.kyschools.us or call 270-753-5022.
Girl Scout Cookies now available
Girl Scout Cookies are now available. To connect with a local Girl Scout, customers can visit www.girlscoutcookies.org, put in their zip code and it will show nearby troops where cookies can be purchased. All proceeds of the Girl Scout Cookie Program stay local to help support programming and troops in our community.
CCPL announces updates
The Calloway County Public Library has announced updates to temporary hours and services. Library hours will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and closed Saturday and Sunday. The maximum number that may be in the library at one time is 15. All library material returns will continue to be accepted through the Drive-Thru Book Drop only. Face masks must be worn when entering the library and while using library services. Computer use is available but only four computers are available and are limited to one hour, one time per day.
CC Preschool/Head Start registration
The Calloway County Preschool/Head Start spring registration for the 2021-22 school year has begun. If your child will be 3 or 4 on or before Aug. 1, 2021, call the preschool at 270-762-7410 to schedule an appointment.
CCHS SBDM Council to meet March 10
The Calloway County High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 10. No in-person attendance will be available for the public, however, a link to join the meeting will be posted on the CCHS SBDM web page at www.calloway.kyschools.us/1/Content2/38.
Murray Preschool/Head Start registration
Murray Preschool/Head Start and Early Head Start will hold registration for the 2021-22 school year on Friday, March 5. Registration for new applicants will be held by phone and is by appointment only. To make an appointment, call 270-809-3262. The program serves three and four-year-old children and children with disabilities. A limited number of tuition slots are available on a first-come, first served basis for children not otherwise eligible.
MES SBDM Council to meet
Murray Elementary Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet virtually at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 10. If interested in joining the meeting, call MES for the link at 270-753-5022.
CCPL to resume passport applications
The Calloway County Public Library is pleased to announce it will resume accepting passport applications on behalf of the U.S. Department of State as of March 1. U.S. citizens planning international travel may apply for a passport by appointment only at the CCPL by contacting Sierra Foster at 270-753-2288. For application forms, information or documentation required, fees and other passport and international travel information, visit the official website for passport information at travel.state.gov.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.