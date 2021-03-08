CCPL Board to meet Tuesday
The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, via videoconferencing. Members of the public who wish to view the meeting may do so from the link https://callowaycountylibrary.org/meetings.
MAG to present MAG Makers workshop
The MAG Community Art Center announces its upcoming virtual MAG Makers to be held from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, March 11, for teens and adults. The project will be a geometric paper collage taught by Debi Danielson. No experience is necessary. The workshop will be held via Zoom and the materials kit needs to be picked up the week of class. For more information or to register online, visit www.murrayartguild.org.
MES to hold kindergarten registration
Murray Elementary 2021-22 kindergarten registration will be Saturday, March 20, at Murray Elementary School. Come to the school any week day before the registration date from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. to pick up a registration packet. Families will turn in enrollment forms and receive a tour of the school. Registration will be held by appointment. Go to bit.ly/MESKRegistrationMarch20 to sign up for a time. For questions, email denise.whitaker@murray.kyschools.us or call 270-753-5022.
Girl Scout Cookies now available
Girl Scout Cookies are now available. To connect with a local Girl Scout, customers can visit www.girlscoutcookies.org, put in their zip code and it will show nearby troops where cookies can be purchased. All proceeds of the Girl Scout Cookie Program stay local to help support programming and troops in our community.
CC Preschool/Head Start registration
The Calloway County Preschool/Head Start spring registration for the 2021-22 school year has begun. If your child will be 3 or 4 on or before Aug. 1, 2021, call the preschool at 270-762-7410 to schedule an appointment.
MHS SBDM Council will meet
The Murray High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, via Google Meet. Anyone interested in attending may contact the high school at 270-753-5202 prior to the meeting for the link.
CCHS SBDM Council to meet March 10
The Calloway County High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 10. No in-person attendance will be available for the public, however, a link to join the meeting will be posted on the CCHS SBDM web page at www.calloway.kyschools.us/1/Content2/38.
CCPL to resume passport applications
The Calloway County Public Library is pleased to announce it will resume accepting passport applications on behalf of the U.S. Department of State as of March 1. U.S. citizens planning international travel may apply for a passport by appointment only at the CCPL by contacting Sierra Foster at 270-753-2288. For application forms, information or documentation required, fees and other passport and international travel information, visit the official website for passport information at travel.state.gov.
Second Saturday Workshop to be held
The Second Saturday Workshop, sponsored by the MAG Community Art Center, will be from 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 13, for kids 7 to 12, taught by Debi Danielson. Using the book, “A Life Made by Hand: the Story of Ruth Asawa,” participants will create Ruth Asawa-inspired wire sculptures. The class is limited to six participants. For more information or to register, visit www.murrayartguild.org.
MES SBDM Council to meet
Murray Elementary Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet virtually at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 10. If interested in joining the meeting, call MES for the link at 270-753-5022.
Cemetery seeks donations
The Blood River Cemetery is in need of donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. Donations may be mailed to Marion Hale, 606 Short Road, Almo, KY 42020.
