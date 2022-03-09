Fish fry to be Friday
St. Leo Catholic Church will hold its fish fry Friday, March 11, from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
MWC to host murder mystery fundraiser
The Murray Woman’s Club will host a Murder Mystery Fun-draiser at 6 p.m. Friday, March 18, at the clubhouse. Attendees will enjoy a meal and homemade dessert, have an opportunity to bid on silent auction baskets and test their sleuthing skills to solve a murder mystery. Tickets are $20 per person and may be purchased at the Murray Ledger & Times or from any MWC member.
Blood donation opportunities
The Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at St. John’s Episcopal Church and from noon until 5 p.m. Friday, March 11, at Southwest Calloway Elementary School.
MWC Home Dept. meets Thursday
The Home Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 10, at the clubhouse. The hostess is Kay Hays.
MAG seeks area photographers
The Murray Art Guild invites area photographers, youth included, to enter its annual photo exhibit, “Proofs.” The exhibit will be in April during the Murray Art Hop. The deadline for entry is March 15. Cash awards are given in both adult and youth categories. For more information and to enter, visit murrayartguild.org.
MES SBDM Council will meet
The Murray Elementary School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, in the MES Library. All interested are invited to attend.
Bicentennial book pre-orders still open
Although the deadline to submit content and pictures has passed, individuals and organizations can still purchase copies of the book by returning a check and form to the County Judge-Executive’s Office at P.O. Box 164, Murray, KY 42071. You may also utilize the online order form at www.calloway2022.com. For information, call 270-753-2920.
Mobile food distribution at Need Line
There will be a mobile food distribution from 10 a.m. until noon on Friday, March 11, at Need Line, 509 N. 8th St. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
MWC Zeta Dept. meets Thursday
The Zeta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at the clubhouse. The speaker will be Claydean McCallon with the Girl Scouts. Visitors are welcome.
CC to hold kindergarten registration
Calloway County Schools Laker 4 Life kindergarten registration will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, at East Elementary, North Elementary and Southwest Elementary. This is for students who should have their fifth birthday by Aug. 1. Students will register for kindergarten, tour the school, play games and receive free educational materials and a T-shirt. Parents should bring two proofs of residency, up-to-date Kentucky Certificate of Immunization, a copy of the student’s social security card and a copy of the state issued birth certificate. For questions, visit the district website or call one of the schools.
MWC Music Dept. meets March 15
The Music Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, at First United Methodist Church. Joan Bowker, organist, will introduce the recently installed, custom designed 33 rank organ and present a mini concert. Members are asked to enter the church from the Poplar Street back entrance. Someone will be available at the entrance. The business meeting will follow the concert. All members are encouraged to attend.
Soup for the Soul serves weeknights
Soup for the Soul Community Kitchen serves free dinner each night Monday-Friday, from 4-6 p.m., at 411 Maple Street, downtown Murray. Donations are always accepted. For more information, call 270-759-0800.
Cemetery seeks donations
The Lassiter Cemetery No. 6 is in need of donations for the upkeep of the grounds. Please mail donations to Lassiter Cemetery Fund, Linda Armstrong, 858 Galloway Road, Mayfield, KY 42066.
Veterans assistance offered
Larissa Roach, Veterans Benefit field representative at the Mayfield VA Clinic is available to assist in filing claims with appointments by telephone only. Veterans and their dependents will receive assistance filing for federal and state veteran’s benefits. This service is provided free of charge by the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs. To apply, veterans need to furnish copies of pertinent documentation to verify eligibility. For assistance, call 270-705-6656.
Back Pack program needs items
Need Line needs to stock its shelves for the Back Pack program. Needed for preschool and elementary are Pop Tarts, cheese and crackers, applesauce cups, pudding cups, small bad pretzels, juice drinks in cartons, snack on the run tuna salad kit with crackers, single-serve cereal boxes, fruit cups, cereal bars with no nuts, pudding cups, single-serve potato chip bags and a snack pack of Jello. No peanut items due to children with peanut allergies. Needed for middle and high school are pop top cans of Beanee Weenies, mac and cheese bowls, small can pop top vegetables, Vienna sausages, cereal bowls, small pop top fruits and small pop top tuna or chicken. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
