Auditions to be held at Playhouse
Playhouse in the Park is hosting auditions for the upcoming “9 to 5 The Musical.” Auditions are for 18 and older at 6 p.m. Monday, March 9, and Tuesday, March 10, at the new Playhouse Annex on 907 Arcadia Circle. For more information, contact Lisa Cope at 270-759-1752 or visit www.playhousemurray.org.
JPHS will meet Saturday
The Jackson Purchase Historical Society will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Hotel Metropolitan at 724 Oscar Cross Ave. in Paducah. Christopher L. Thornock, an archaeologist and the Heritage Program manager at Land Between the Lakes, will be the guest speaker. All interested are welcome to attend.
Kindergarten readiness program offered
A free kindergarten readiness program designed with station-based play that is developmentally appropriate for kids to run and play with others will be offered from 9-11 a.m. Friday, March 13, at the Calloway County Extension Office at 93 Extension Way. The class is open for children 16 months to 5. For more information and to sign up for the class, call 270-753-1452.
MAG offers classes for youth
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center announces its spring classes for youth. Second Saturdays, Afterschool Studio, Messy Friday and Clay Lantern workshops will be held starting in March for youth 2 to teens, depending upon workshop. No experience is required and all classes are taught in a process-oriented, pressure-free environment. For more information, contact the MAG at 270-753-4059 to register or go online at www.murrayartguild.org.
PEO Sisterhood to meet Saturday
The PEO Sisterhood Chapter M will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at First Presbyterian Church. All members are encouraged to attend.
Tater Day Pageant planned
The 2020 Miss Tater Day Beauty Pageant will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 28, at the North Marshall Middle School Gymnasium. The contest is open to all single girls from 13-19 who live in Marshall County or adjoining counties. The entry fee is $50. The deadline for entries is Friday, March 27. For more information, contact Kelly Jones at 270-703-0551 or Jessica Phillips at 270-703-3086.
Music contest for students offered
The Music Department of the Murray Woman’s Club is hosting its annual music contest for middle school through high school students (6th-12th grades) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse. This year’s event is for students of woodwinds, brass and percussion. There are monetary awards for first place winners. Contact Sandra Farthing for forms and information at sandra.farthing@icloud.com or call 270-556-1956. Entry forms must be emailed or mailed to 2365 Shoemaker Road, Hazel, KY 42049, no later than Tuesday, April 14.
Fish fry to be held Friday
St. Leo’s Fish Fry will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, March 7. The public is invited to attend.
CC Republican Party will meet Monday
The Calloway County Republican Party will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 9, at Pagliai’s. Free pizza will be served at 5:30 p.m. The Lincoln-Reagan Dinner to be held March 14, and the Calloway County Republican Mass Meeting to be held March 16, will be discussed. For more information, call 270-293-8401.
Canine Good Citizen class offered
Space is available in the Humane Society of Calloway County’s Canine Good Citizen class which begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 12. You will learn to work together on basic obedience skills. The course is $80 for non-members of the Humane Society and $60 for members and for those who adopted their dog from the Humane Society or local animal shelter. Call 270-759-1884 or email humanesociety@murray-ky.net and register for the eight session course.
MWC Sigma Department to meet
The Sigma Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, March 9, at the clubhouse. The program will be an update on LOTUS. The hostesses are Lynn Caulkins and Jessica Rojas.
Reformers Unanimous meets Friday
Reformers Unanimous, a Bible-based addiction program, meets at 7 p.m. every Friday at Eastwood Baptist Church at 2191 KY 94 East. For more information, call 270-753-1834.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.