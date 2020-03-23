Canceled or postponed events:
•The Calloway County Conservation Banquet and Board Meeting scheduled for March 24.
•Woodmen Life Chapters Kirksey 170 and Hazel 138 scheduled for April 14.
•MKY Cares Ricky Lamkin Radio Auction scheduled for March 25-28.
•The Rotary Club of Murray meetings scheduled for the next two weeks - March 26, and April 2.
•The Compassionate Friends meeting scheduled for March 26.
•Miss Tater Day Beauty Pageant scheduled for March 28.
•The Creative Arts Department of the Murray Woman’s Club scheduled to meet Monday, March 23.
• Program on All About Kentucky “Fair Maps,” scheduled for Sunday, March 29.
•The Goshen United Methodist Church Food Pantry scheduled for Friday, March 28.
•Al-Anon Support Group scheduled for Mondays is canceled for March 23 and March 30.
•Laundry Love at IWash, scheduled for March 23.
•The Calloway County Fire Protection Board scheduled for April 6.
Ledger & Times offers free website
The Murray Ledger & Times’ website, www.murrayledger.com is now open to all for viewing.
Facebook page for Calloway County
There is a new Facebook page, Calloway County Collective, which has an abundance of information for all those in Calloway County.
Kids Care for Hunger offers meals
The Murray Kids Care for Hunger Association has macaroni and cheese and oatmeal meals available to those in need. Each box contains 36 packages and each package serves six meals. Contact Ed Davis at 270-227-7292 or Loretta Jobs at 270-973-0205.
MCC Park closed to public
The Murray-Calloway County Park is closed which includes Central Park, Chestnut Park and Bee Creek Soccer Complex. All gates are locked and the public is asked not to enter any of these areas. The park office is also closed. Registration for youth baseball will continue until May 3, and registration is available online at www.murrayparks.org.
Information provided by United Way:
• The new deadline for the Angels Attic grant is May 1.
• The United Way office will have limited staff hours, but will respond to phone messages and the executive director may be reached by cell at 615-319-4944.
• The Gentry House is closed to walk-ins. To apply for transitional housing or emergency assistance, call 270-761-6802. The staff will take new applications by appointment and new service requests by phone.
• LOTUS in Murray and Paducah is closed for in-person services until March 31. Call 270-534-4422 for assistance or the 24-hour helpline at 1-800-928-7273.
•The Parenting Puzzle, sponsored by the UK Calloway Extension Service scheduled for April 14, is postponed. Contact Kelly Mackey at 270-753-1452 to schedule a time to finish parenting classes already started to receive a certificate.
•Merryman House Paducah campus will operate on essential staff only and essential services (shelter, food and hotline) will be provided. All outreach offices are closed.
Cemetery seeks donations
The McCuiston Cemetery in New Concord is in need of funds for the upkeep of the cemetery. Send donations to Debbra and Sammy Smith, 117 Tree Top Lane, Murray, KY 42071.
