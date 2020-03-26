Canceled or postponed events:
•Woodmen Life Chapters Kirksey 170 and Hazel 138 scheduled for April 14.
•MKY Cares Ricky Lamkin Radio Auction scheduled for March 25-28.
•The Rotary Club of Murray meetings scheduled for the next two weeks - March 26 and April 2.
•The Compassionate Friends meeting scheduled for March 26.
• Miss Tater Day Beauty Pageant scheduled for March 28.
• Program on All About Kentucky “Fair Maps,” scheduled for Sunday, March 29.
• The Goshen United Methodist Church Food Pantry scheduled for Friday, March 27.
• Al-Anon Support Group scheduled for Mondays is canceled for March 30.
• The Calloway County Fire Protection Board scheduled for April 6.
• The Garden Department of the Murray Woman’s Club April 2 meeting.
• The Floral and Iris Color Show, sponsored by the Garden Department of the Murray Woman’s Club, scheduled for May 7.
• The Evening of Chocolate and More, sponsored by the Kappa Department of the Murray Woman’s Club, scheduled for April 23.
• The March meeting of the American Legion Post 73 of Murray scheduled for Thursday, March 26.
• The Zeta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club April 9 meeting.
Ledger & Times offers free website
The Murray Ledger & Times’ website, www.murrayledger.com is now open to all for viewing.
Information provided by United Way:
• The new deadline for the Angels Attic grant is May 1.
• The United Way office will have limited staff hours, but will respond to phone messages and the executive director may be reached by cell at 615-319-4944.
• The Gentry House is closed to walk-ins. To apply for transitional housing or emergency assistance, call 270-761-6802. The staff will take new applications by appointment and new service requests by phone.
• LOTUS in Murray and Paducah is closed for in-person services until March 31. Call 270-534-4422 for assistance or the 24-hour helpline at 1-800-928-7273.
•The Parenting Puzzle, sponsored by the UK Calloway Extension Service scheduled for April 14, is postponed. Contact Kelly Mackey at 270-753-1452 to schedule a time to finish parenting classes already started to receive a certificate.
•Merryman House Paducah campus will operate on essential staff only and essential services (shelter, food and hotline) will be provided. All outreach offices are closed.
Hot spots for WiFi
For those who do not have access to internet, these are places available according to the Calloway County Collective Facebook page:
• South and West sides of the county courthouse
• Parking lot behind Ty Holland Stadium
• Parking lot at the Judicial Building
• Kroger Parking Lot
• Public Library Parking Lot
• Casey’s Parking Lot
• In front of Shogun, Office Depot, August Moon and iWash
• Fazoli’s
• McDonald’s
• Burger King
• Silo at Whiskey Ridge
• Dunkin Donuts
• Parking Lot at Lowe’s
• In front of Qdoba
Calloway County internet
Information released from the Calloway County Fiscal Court:
Our state administration has announced their support and recharging of a rural home internet program called Kentucky Wired. This program promises to bring better and/or new internet availability to rural homes. If you live in an area of Calloway County and do not currently have access to internet at your home or feel you need faster service to do your internet work, please call 270-753-2920 to list your name, address and phone number. We are compiling a list to give the project officials. We hope a list of constituents’ needs and locations will show our state and provider officials how much Calloway County appreciates this much valued program and get better internet for those who need this service. The deadline to call is Friday, April 3.
