Canceled or postponed events:
• Make A Difference Day scheduled for March 21.
• The Calloway County Conservation Banquet and Board Meeting scheduled for March 24.
• Woodmen Life Chapters Kirksey 170 and Hazel 138 scheduled for April 14.
• MKY Cares Ricky Lamkin Radio Auction scheduled for March 25-28.
• The MWC Alpha Department meeting scheduled for Saturday, March 21.
• The Rotary Club of Murray meetings scheduled for the next three weeks - March 26, and April 2.
• The Compassionate Friends meeting scheduled for March 26.
• Miss Tater Day Beauty Pageant scheduled for March 28.
• The Creative Arts Department of the Murray Woman’s Club scheduled to meet Monday, March 23.
• Program on All About Kentucky “Fair Maps,” scheduled for Sunday, March 29.
• The Goshen United Methodist Church Food Pantry scheduled for Friday, March 28.
• Al-Anon Support Group scheduled for Mondays is canceled for March 23 and March 30.
Ledger & Times offers free website
The Murray Ledger & Times’ website, www.murrayledger.com is now open to all for viewing.
Facebook page for Calloway County
There is a new Facebook page, Calloway County Collective, which has an abundance of information for all those in Calloway County.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is low on complete pancake mix, pancake syrup, spaghetti sauce, Jiffy cornmeal mix and tuna. Personal items needed are toilet paper, laundry detergent and soap. Large brown bags and plastic storage bags are also requested. In addition, new or gently-used blankets are needed. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
WATCH needs aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
Kids Care for Hunger offers meals
The Murray Kids Care for Hunger Association has macaroni and cheese and oatmeal meals available to those in need. Each box contains 36 packages and each package serves six meals. Contact Ed Davis at 270-227-7292 or Loretta Jobs at 270-973-0205.
Cemetery seeks donations
The Lassiter Cemetery No. 6 is in need of donations for the upkeep of the grounds. Please mail donations to Lassiter Cemetery Fund, Linda Armstrong, 858 Galloway Road, Mayfield, KY 42066.
MCC Park closed to public
The Murray-Calloway County Park is closed which includes Central Park, Chestnut Park and Bee Creek Soccer Complex. All gates are locked and the public is asked not to enter any of these areas. The park office is also closed. Registration for youth baseball will continue until May 3, and registration is available online at www.murrayparks.org.
