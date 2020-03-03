West KY NOW meets Thursday
West KY NOW chapter will meet Thursday, March 5, at the Big Apple Cafe. A social will be at 5 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 6 p.m. All interested are welcome to attend.
Lincoln-Reagan Dinner planned
The First District Lincoln-Reagan Dinner will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14, in the Murray State University Curris Center Ballroom. Special guests will be the Honorable U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Honorable U.S. Congressman James Comer and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. Tickets may be ordered online at www.eventbrite.com/Kentucky First District Lincoln/Reagan Dinner. For more information, call 270-293-8401.
MWC Garden Dept. meets Thursday
The Garden Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at the clubhouse. The program will be a question-and-answer session with Master Gardeners. The hostesses are Barbara Blalock, Shirley Uzzle and Greta Harris.
Alzheimer’s group will meet
The Murray-Calloway County Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 5, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center Suite G. Warren Hopkins, attorney, will be the guest speaker. Lights refreshments will be served.
Senior bowling available
A bowling group for senior citizens meets at 1 p.m. every Wednesday at Corvette Lanes. The cost is $11 for three games and is open to all senior citizens. For more information, contact Nancy Rubin at 270-474-8366.
Dexter-Almo Water District to meet
The Dexter-Almo Heights Water District Board will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 5 at the water office at 351 Almo Road in Almo.
Kiwanis to meet Thursday
The Kiwanis of Murray will meet from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at August Moon restaurant. Visitors are welcome.
Legion offers help to veterans
Service officers Mark Kennedy, Bill Cowan and Ray Campbell of American Legion Post 73 will be available from 1-4 p.m. each Wednesday at 310 Bee Creek Drive to assist veterans and their families who need to file VA claim. No appointment is necessary, and all are served on a first-come/first-served basis. For more information, call Kennedy at 270-752-3333.
Kentucky Lake Flotilla to meet
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary’s Kentucky Lake Flotilla will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at the Weaks Center, second floor. The meetings are open to the public and interested boaters are invited to attend. An informal Dutch-treat meal will be at 5 p.m. at Mugsy’s on the court square. For more information, contact Flotilla Commander Merle Probasco at 270-354-5123 or vice commander Mary Husfield at 270-354-9966.
MAG offers classes for youth
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center announces its spring classes for youth. Second Saturdays, Afterschool Studio, Messy Friday and Clay Lantern workshops will be held starting in March for youth 2 to teens, depending upon workshop. No experience is required and all classes are taught in a process-oriented, pressure-free environment. For more information, contact the MAG at 270-753-4059 to register or go online at www.murrayartguild.org.
Cemetery seeks donations
The Tucker Cemetery in Kirksey is in need of donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. Donations may be sent to Sabrina Karraker, 1014 Crossland Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.