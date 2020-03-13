Community breakfast to be Saturday
Kirksey United Methodist Church will host its community breakfast from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, March 14. A country breakfast of sausage, bacon, scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, coffee, milk and juice will be available. Donations will be accepted to benefit local food banks. The public is invited to attend.
Cooking program offered at CCPL
A Cooking Through the Calendar program will be offered each month at the Calloway County Public Library. The March class will be from 11 a.m. to noon Monday, March 16, on breakfast hash. Register by calling the Calloway County Extension Office at 270-753-1452 or online at www.callowaycountylibrary.org.
MWC Music Department will meet
The Music Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at the clubhouse. Kelsey Blanco, vocalist, will present the program. The hostesses are Joann Niffenegger, Pamela Seward, Sondra Rice and Sandra Farthing.
CCHS Choir to hold cabaret
The Calloway County High School Choir will host its Spring Dessert Cabaret at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, in the high school cafeteria. The choir will perform and desserts and drinks will be served. A $5 contribution will be accepted at the door. The public is invited to attend.
Music contest for students offered
The Music Department of the Murray Woman’s Club is hosting its annual music contest for middle school through high school students (6th-12th grades) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse. This year’s event is for students of woodwinds, brass and percussion. There are monetary awards for first place winners. Contact Sandra Farthing for forms and information at sandra.farthing@icloud.com or call 270-556-1956. Entry forms must be emailed or mailed to 2365 Shoemaker Road, Hazel, KY 42049, no later than Tuesday, April 14.
Republican Party to hold mass meeting
The Calloway County Republican Party will hold a mass meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, March 16, at the Weaks Community Center. The purpose of the meeting is to elect three slates - delegates and alternates to the First District Convention; slate of delegates and alternates to the state convention; and a delegate to serve on each of the four District Convention committees. The District Convention is April 15 in Madisonville. For more information, call 270-227-8944.
Make A Difference Day canceled
The 125th Bill Wells Make A Difference Day, originally scheduled for Saturday, March 21, has been canceled. For more information, call 270-762-0300.
MAG to offer Side-by-Side workshop
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center and Arts for All Kentucky announce its upcoming Side-by-Side workshop for students with disabilities. Partnering with Murray State University art education, studio classes will be held starting Tuesday, March 31, after which students will complete a collaborative work with a local artist, culminating in an exhibition this summer. This is a free program, but registration is limited. For more information and registration, call the MAG at 270-753-4059 or visit www.murrayartguild.org.
East Calloway SBDM Council to meet
East Calloway Elementary Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3:30 p.m. Monday, March 16, in the faculty lounge.
Senior Center offer meal fundraiser
A Meals on Wheels To-Go Meal Fundraiser will be Wednesday, March 18. The meal consists of meatloaf, loaded mashed potatoes, green beans, Sister Shubert roll and cheesecake for $6. Orders must be placed by Tuesday, March 17, and may be done by calling the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center at 27-753-0929 or by email at dbarger@murrayseniorcenter.com. Meals may be picked up between 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at the senior center cafeteria. All of the proceeds support the Meals on Wheels program.
Bake sale to benefit Trust for Life
A St. Patrick’s Day Bake Sale will be held to benefit the Trust for Life from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at the Calloway County Circuit Clerk’s office at 312 North Fourth Street. All donations are welcome.
MCC Park Board to meet Monday
The Murray-Calloway County Park Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 16, in the Calloway County Courthouse Annex. The finance committee will meet at 5:15 p.m.
CC Democratic Convention postponed
The Calloway County Democratic Precinct Convention that was originally scheduled for Saturday, March 21, at the Miller Courthouse Annex has been postponed, as the Kentucky Democratic Party has postponed the 2020 regorganzational process. More information will be available at a later date. Please contact David Ramey, county chair, at 270-978-5941 or email davidramey@hotmail.com if you have any questions.
MWC Theta Dept. meets Tuesday
The Theta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at the clubhouse. The program will be on Robotics. The hostesses are Pat McMullin and Betsy West.
Neighborhood food pantry available
Russell Chapel United Methodist Church will host a neighborhood food and clothing pantry from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, March 17. The church is at 229 Rowlett Trail with Ronnie Burkeen as the pastor. For more information, call 270-436-5820 or 270-436-5737.
Stroke/Brain Injury Group will meet
The Murray Stroke/Brain Injury Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, March 16, at the Center for Health and Wellness Classroom. The program will be presented by Randy Motz and Georgia Harris on music therapy.
